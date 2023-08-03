Samsung Odyssey G9 OLED $1800 $2200 Save $400 A fantastic OLED monitor that offers a massive 49 inches of screen real estate, 240Hz refresh rate, and more. $1800 at Samsung $1800 at Best Buy $1800 at Amazon

In June, Samsung finally made its massive and highly anticipated 49-inch OLED monitor available for sale. Now, just a couple of months later, it's getting its first discount, knocking $400 off its retail price, bringing it down to $1,800. While pricey, this is one of the best ultrawide monitors for gaming, so if you've been looking to expand your desktop setup, this is going to become an absolute must.

What's great about Samsung's Odyssey G9 49-inch OLED monitor?

This 49-inch OLED ultrawide monitor offers a 32:9 aspect ratio, an impressive 240Hz refresh rate, 0.03ms response time, and 1800R curvature. That means you're going to get a smooth and immersive experience, with a screen that wraps around you. Furthermore, you can expect beautiful colors, and amazing contrast thanks to the monitor's support for DisplayHDR True Black 400.

In addition to the hardware, Samsung's impressive software will be powering the monitor, providing access to a wealth of features like Samsung Gaming Hub. Gaming Hub allows users to access some of the best game streaming services like Amazon Luna, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Nvidia, GeForce Now, and more. As you can probably tell, this monitor is quite impressive.

Why buy Samsung's Odyssey G9 49-inch OLED monitor?

This monitor was priced at $2,200 just a couple of months ago and is one of the best ultrawide monitors available. This recent discount brings it down to its lowest price ever, knocking 18% off its retail price, now coming in at $1,800. While that price isn't cheap, what you get, is well worth it. So if you've been looking to upgrade or buy a new monitor, you might want to consider this option while this deal lasts.