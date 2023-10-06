Source: Samsung Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 $400 off for My Best Buy members $1400 $1800 Save $400 A massive ultrawide monitor that spans 49 inches and offers impressive specifications like a 240Hz refresh rate, 0.03ms response time, vibrant colors, and deep black levels thanks to its OLED panel. $1400 at Best Buy

If you're looking for one of the best ultrawide monitors for gaming, you've found it. The Samsung 49-inch Odyssey OLED G95SC gaming monitor is fantastic in more ways than one, offering impressive colors and contrast thanks to its OLED panel, an immersive experience with its curved display, and now comes in at a fantastic price in this limited-time promotion.

My Best Buy members get an exclusive discount that knocks $400 off the original price. While we've seen this monitor discounted before, this is the lowest price to date, making it an absolute steal. As far as what you'll be getting, this monitor packs quite a punch with its beautiful curved OLED panel that features a 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03 response time that makes it perfect for gaming.

In addition, you get built-in speakers and smart features that give you access to apps that can add additional functionality to the display like easy access to popular video streaming and even Samsung's Gaming Hub. The monitor can even become a hub for existing smart home products with support for voice controls using Amazon's Alexa or Samsung Bixby. Overall, you won't find a better ultrawide gaming monitor than this one and thanks to its recent discount, this is no-brainer if you're looking for anew monitor.

Of course, if this monitor isn't what you're looking for, be sure to check out some of the other Samsung products that are one sale during its special weekend sales event.