Samsung Odyssey G9 $900 $1400 Save $500 If you're looking for an incredible gaming monitor, look no further than the Samsung Odyssey G9. The DQHD ultrawide monitor features impressive colors, great contrast, a 240Hz refresh rate, and now comes in priced well below its retail price at $500 off. $900 at Amazon

Amazon's Prime Day event is now under way, and although we've already seen some great deals on laptops and PCs, there's also some really good deals on monitors too. Of course, there's always going to be that one big deal that really stands out from the bunch — and this $500 discount on the Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G9 DQHD monitor is going to be it. For a limited time, you can score a fantastic deal on this monitor that knocks 37% off its current retail price, bringing it down to its lowest price ever.

What's great about the Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G9 DQHD monitor?

There's a lot to love about this monitor but for most, you're going to be excited by its sheer size, coming in at 49 inches. The ultrawide monitor provides a 32:9 aspect ratio that's not only expansive but also perfectly matches that width of two QHD monitors. Of course, because of this, you can set the monitor to act as two displays or have it work as one extremely wide monitor.

Samsung's monitor not only provides lots of screen real estate, but it also does so comfortably thanks to its 1000R curvature, which provides an extra layer of immersion for the user but also prevents and minimizes eye strain as well. When it comes to the image quality, you get vibrant colors and excellent contrast with QLED technology. Furthermore, you get a refresh rate that comes in at an impressive 240Hz, and a response time of 1ms.

Of course, this is a gaming monitor, so you get technologies such as Nvidia's G-Sync and AMD's FreeSync that can minimize screen tearing and Samsung's Infinity Core Lighting for excellent customization to suite your mood and preferences. While the monitor is big, you do get flexibility when it comes to positioning, with the ability to freely adjust the height, swivel, and tilt to meet your needs. And connectivity is plentiful with HDMI, Display Port 1.4, and USB ports as well.

For the most part, you really can't go wrong with this monitor, as it offers pretty much everything you could want from a gaming-focused product. Just be sure to grab it while it's still discounted, because at this price, the price won't last long.