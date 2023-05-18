Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 $700 $1000 Save $300 The Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 for 2023 is a large 43-inch gaming monitor with 4K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. It also runs Tizen, so it has the same apps as a Samsung smart TV. $700 at Samsung

There's nothing like gaming on a big screen, and Samsung's 43-inch Odyssey Neo G7 monitor delivers. It's one of the best gaming monitors available and rightfully so with its 4K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and added versatility with access to downloadable apps. While this monitor usually retails for $1,000, during th Discover Samsung event, the firm has discounted the monitor by $300, bringing it down to a more affordable $700 for a limited time.

What's great about the Samsung 43-inch Odyssey Neo G7 monitor?

The monitor offers impressive colors and contrast through use of a Quantum Mini LED technology, and support for VESA Display HDR600. All of these technologies combined creates an unmatched experience with vivid colors and details. While the monitor offers support for all your favorite products through HDMI and DisplayPort connections, it can also take advantage of Smart TV apps, giving you an instant connection to all your favorite streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, and more. If that wasn't enough, you can also expand your gaming horizons with access to Samsung's Gaming Hub, featuring popular game streaming services like Amazon Luna, Xbox Cloud Gaming through Game Pass, Nvidia GeForce Now, and others.

Why buy Samsung's 43-inch Odyssey Neo G7 monitor?

There isn't a lot of flash when it comes to the Odyssey Neo G7 monitor, but it offers a lot of really great features in a no nonsense package. You get a clean design, a beautiful 43-inch display, a 144Hz refresh rate, vivid colors, and more. Perhaps what takes this monitor over the top is its ability to download and access apps like a smart TV. Although this is a monitor, it can also act as a TV, and even has an included remote that can make navigating the menus that much easier. It really is best of both worlds. To make things even sweeter, the monitor is being discounted by $300 right now, dropping it to just $700. So, if you've been looking to get yourself a monitor that can do it all, this is going to be the one for you.