Samsung has officially launched the latest gaming monitor in its lineup, the Odyssey Neo G7, bringing another top-tier choice to gamers looking to upgrade their setup. The 43-inch monitor is available starting today with a price tag of $999.99, aiming it firmly at the higher end of the market.

If you're wondering what you get for that money, we're looking at a 43-inch Quantum Mini LED display. Since it uses mini LEDs, it delivers a better HDR experience thanks to local dimming, and it's certified for DisplayHDR 600, so the visual experience should be quite good. It comes in 4K resolution and it has a 144Hz refresh rate, so you'll be pushing your gaming PC pretty hard before you can max out the resolution and frame rate on more modern games. It also comes with AMD FreeSync premium pro support, and it has a 1ms response time, so it should be able to handle fast-paced games just fine.

Samsung offers a few options for this monitor, such as the ability to resize the image and move it anywhere on the display, or even change the aspect ratio to 21:9 to simulate a typical widescreen gaming experience.

The Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 is also called a "smart gaming monitor", which means it's running Tizen. You can use all the apps you're probably used to from Samsung's smart TVs, so you can watch Netflix or other streaming platforms even when your PC isn't connected to the monitor. It makes sense considering that 43 inches is big enough to be close to a typical TV. The viewing experience should be pretty good, too, considering that in addition to HDR support, the display covers 95% of DCI-P3, so colors should look lively and vivid. The monitor also includes Samsung Gaming Hub, so you can access cloud gaming services like Xbox Cloud Gaming and Nvidia GeForce Now.

Samsung also recently launched the Odyssey OLED G8, if you're looking for something even more high-end.