Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 57" $1700 $2500 Save $800 This massive 57-inch Quantum Mini LED monitor delivers an impressive experience with fantastic colors and good contrast. In addition, you're getting a 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and support for AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. Right now, you can save $800 on this monitor for a limited time, bringing it down to its lowest price yet. $1700 at Samsung

Samsung is best known for its smartphones, but it also makes some excellent displays as well for its TVs and monitors. While the brand does have a wide variety of options to choose from, some of its more impressive options come with its ultrawide selection. If you've been thinking about going with a new ultrawide monitor, and want the largest screen real estate, then Samsung's 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 ultrawide gaming monitor is going to be right up your alley.

Related Best ultrawide monitors in 2024 Need a new ultrawide monitor? Check out our ultimate guide to finding the right one that's right for you, whatever your use case might be.

This monitor is now on sale for a limited time during the Discover Samsung spring event. While it's typically priced at $2,499.99, you can now save $800 with this one-day sale that drops the price down to $1699.99. This is the lowest price we've seen on this monitor to date, so if you've been holding out for a good deal, then this is going to be an excellent time to buy.

What's great about Samsung's 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 monitor?

One of the first things that stands out with this monitor is going to be its sheer size. The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 monitor comes in with a massive 57-inch panel that provides plenty of screen real estate. In fact, its 32:9 aspect ratio is ideal if you're looking to multitask, as the monitor can be spilt, essentially creating two 32-inch UHD monitors side by side.

In addition, the monitor also features a 1000R curvature, which makes images easier on the eyes, and also creates a more immersive experience. As far as specifications, you're getting an impressive set here with a 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, along with support for AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. Furthermore, you can also expect excellent color reproduction and contrast with VESA DisplayHDR 1000 certification.

The monitor also offers a wide range of connectivity with DisplayPort2.1, HDMI 2.1, and there's even a USB hub to connect to additional devices. Those that are into lighting will be happy to know that there is customizable RGB that can be controlled using Samsung's CoreSync and Core Lighting+ system.

Overall, you can't go wrong with this monitor, and with its recent sale price, it's an absolute steal if you're looking to go big. While it's marketed as a gaming monitor, it will work well for the office too. So if all of this looks interesting, be sure to grab it while you can because this limited time sale won't last long.