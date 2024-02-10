If you've tried shopping for a new monitor lately, you'll know that there are plenty of options out there. While it can be a bit overwhelming, the vast selection means that there's something for everyone, no matter their budget. With that said, Samsung makes some of the best monitors out there right now, and its 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 monitor is a great choice if you're looking for an ultrawide that's going to be able to do it all.

Related Best curved monitors in 2024 A curved screen can improve immersion, and there's an option for everyone.

Now for a limited time, you can score the 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 curved gaming monitor for an absolute steal, with a new discount that knocks $700 off its original price. What makes this deal even sweeter is that if you buy from Amazon, the online retailer will issue a $100 credit that can be used towards future purchases. So if you've been eyeing a new monitor, now's the time to buy, because this deal won't last long.

What's great about Samsung's 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 monitor?

Well, the first thing that's going to catch your attention is going to be the sheer size of this monitor. The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 comes in at a whopping 57 inches, offering an expansive experience that's also quite immersive thanks to its 1000R curvature. When it comes to the finer details, the monitor has a resolution of 7,680x2160 and has an extremely useful 32:9 aspect ratio.

This aspect ratio is key because it will allow users to set up the monitor so that they can effectively have two 32-inch UHD monitors side by side on just one 57-inch screen. Of course, you also get impressive performance with a 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, amazing colors and black levels thanks to Samsung's Quantum Mini-LED technology.

The monitor will also reduce screen tearing and artifacts with support for AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. When it comes to connectivity, you're going to have plenty of options with DisplayPort2.1, HDMI 2.1, along with a USB hub to connect to additional devices. While it may look rather subtle overall, things do get a little spicier if needed, thanks to Samsung's CoreSync and Core Lighting+ system.

If you're looking to go big, this is the way to do it. And for a limited time, you can score a massive discount that knocks $700 off for a limited time. If you're purchasing it from Amazon, you'll also score an added bonus of a $100 credit, which will be applied to the account 30 days after purchase and can be used to make purchases on the website. This is one of the best deals out there for this monitor, so get it while you can.