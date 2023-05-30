Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 $1541 $2300 Save $759 The Odyssey Neo G9 is the dream gaming monitor, with an ultra-wide 32:9 aspect ratio and smooth 240Hz refresh rate combined with mini-LED panel that delivers fantastic HDR performance. It's everything you could want. $1541 at Amazon

The Samsung 49-inch Odyssey Neo G9 monitor is a phenomenal piece of hardware that not only provides plenty of screen real estate, but also does so with impressive specifications like a 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and beautiful colors and contrast thanks to its Mini LED Quantum Matrix technology. It's not every day that you see a great deal on a 49-inch monitor, but the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 comes in at an impressive price point with this latest deal, knocking hundreds off, bringing it down to $1,541.

What's great about the Samsung 49-inch Odyssey Neo G9 monitor?

What sets the 49-inch Odyssey Neo G9 apart from others in Samsung's lineup is its sheer size, along with its 1000R curvature. The curvature is not only great for immersing you in content, but also good for the eyes, creating less strain when viewing content. You're also getting excellent picture quality with its 1440p resolution, Quantum Matrix HDR 2000 and Quantum Mini LED panel with support for Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. The resolution also gives you flexibility, with the ability to split the screen, and use it as if you had two QHD monitors side-by-side.

For the most part you can expect great colors, excellent contrast and image quality that can keep up with work, web browsing, movies, and even games thanks to its 240hz refresh rate and 1ms response times. As far as other details, the monitor has Samsung's Infinity Core lighting on the rear, giving it a bit more personality with customizable lighting effects. You can also connect other products to the monitor and get instant source switching thanks to its Auto Source Switch+ feature. The monitor can also be adjusted in a number of ways, giving you the perfect viewing angle.

Why buy the Samsung 49-inch Odyssey Neo G9 monitor?

For the most part, this is an excellent ultrawide monitor that not only packs lots of features, but also looks great. While it's usually quite expensive with its $2300 price tag, the massive discount drops it down by $760, bringing it down to a more reasonable $1541. Of course, this price isn't cheap, but then again, if you're looking to get a huge display, the prices are never going to be that low, but if still looking around, you can always check out some of the best monitors out right now.