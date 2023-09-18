Key Takeaways Pre-orders are now open for the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 Gaming Monitor.

This is the world's first Dual UHD gaming monitor, offering an impressive resolution of 7680x2160

With a curved 57-inch screen and mini LED technology, this monitor delivers brighter colors, amazing contrast, and reduced glare with its matte display.

Gamers will appreciate the 240Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support, and multiple connectivity options, including DisplayPort 2.1, three HDMI 2.1 ports, and a USB hub.

Priced at $2,500, it will ship on October 2, with a $500 Samsung credit for pre-orders made before October 1.

The moment has finally arrived if you're a gamer looking to boost your setup with a fancy but unique new gaming monitor. Samsung has announced that pre-orders for the new 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 Gaming Monitor are now open. Revealed back in January, this monitor is quite a special one as it's the world's first Dual UHD Gaming Monitor.

Not to be confused with the older 2021 version and the 49-inch model with the same name, this new version of the display packs in an incredible 7680x2160 resolution, and a 32:9 aspect ratio. That's ideal not only for gaming but also for heavy multitasking and stacking two 4K monitors side by side. This version of the monitor has a curved 57-inch screen, using mini LED technology, for brighter colors, and amazing levels of contrast. Note that the display is also matte, which helps reduce glare.

More importantly, this monitor also has a 240Hz refresh rate, which assists in making shooters feel more life-like and fast-paced. Brightness peaks out at 1,000 nits, and the monitor is DisplayHDR 1000 certified, though in most cases you'll see 420 nits of typical brightness. You even get support for AMD FreeSync Premium Pro for lag-free gaming.

On connectivity, the Odyssey Neo G9 supports DisplayPort 2.1, which is double faster than DisplayPort 1.4 which you'll see on more common monitors. Other than that, it has three HDMI 2.1 ports and a USB hub. With all those connections, you also can enjoy software tweaks like picture-by-picture modes, and picture-in-picture modes, for using more than one input at a time You also can enjoy Samsung's Core Lighting+ on the rear, which offers RGB lighting for your setup.

This monitor is priced at $2,500 and will ship out on October 2. If you pre-order between now and October 1, you'll get back $500 in Samsung credit. You can purchase the monitor with the link below.