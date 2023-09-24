Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 Gaming Monitor The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor is a whopping 57 inches of mini LED display. It’s the world’s first Dual UHD panel, with a huge 7680x2160 resolution, and has a 240Hz refresh rate with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro for buttery smooth frame rates.

Samsung likes to one-up the competition, which is why there’s now a 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor that gives you Dual UHD resolution on one panel. Only time will tell if this behemoth of a 32:9 aspect ratio super-ultrawide monitor joins the ranks of the best ultrawide monitors, but the other display we’re talking about already is. That’s the OLED G9, which is slightly smaller at 49 inches and has a few other major differences that make the new Neo G9 a more appetizing prospect. At least, unless you can’t live without OLED. Here’s what differs between the two G9 monitors, and why you should pick the newest model.

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 and OLED G9: Price, specs & availability

The 57-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 is currently available for preorder at Samsung.com and other major retailers, priced at $2,500. Orders through Samsung.com placed between September 18 and October 1 get $500 in Samsung credit, which can be used on any other device, accessory, or service available on Samsung.com.

The 49-inch OLED G9 has been available since June 2023 and can be found on Samsung.com, Amazon, Best Buy, and other major retailers across the globe. At launch, this behemoth of an OLED panel was priced at $2,200, but successive price drops mean it can regularly be found for $1,800. The current deals drop that by another $200, making it $1,600. No matter which way you go, that's a lot of screen real estate for your money.



Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 and OLED G9: Design

Design-wise, both the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 and OLED G9 are very similar, with a few key differences. That’s unsurprising, as they’re in the same family of super ultrawide monitors from the company. Both have a 32:9 aspect ratio, which is the same as having two 16:9 widescreen panels without bezels in the middle ruining the view. Samsung used curved panels on both, but the curvature is slightly different. The Odyssey Neo G9 has a shallower 1000R curve, while the OLED G9 has a deeper 1800R curve. Either monitor will be immersive; it can’t fail to be at that size, but the Neo G9 will have better detail accuracy, which is important for creators.

The weight of these panels means you need a sturdy base, and the stand on both is very similar. It has height, tilt, and swivel adjustments to get the best position for your desk. The curve also offsets the center of mass, so the base has wide, angled legs to stop the expensive panel from pitching forward onto your keyboard. The base on the Neo G9 does take up more space on your desk because of this, although it has plenty of room for your keyboard. Both can also be VESA mounted with a 100x100 compatible arm, although only a few arms can withstand the 20.3-pound weight of the OLED G9, let alone the 34-pound weight of the Neo G9.

From the back, it’s easier to tell them apart. The Odyssey Neo G9 is white, with distinctive black accents, and a thinner, white, vertical part of the stand. The OLED G9 is silver, with a wider stand and fewer accent marks. Port-wise, the Neo G9 has DisplayPort 2.1, one of the first monitors on the market to do so. It also has three HDMI 2.1 ports, two USB-C ports, and a 3.5mm audio jack for headphones. The OLED G9 has the older DisplayPort 1.4, with one full-sized HDMI 2.1 port, a micro HDMI 2.1 port, and three USB-C ports, one of which is used as an upstream port to connect to your PC.

Not much to choose between these two from a pure design standpoint. Both will be productivity and gaming beasts, thanks to the size of the screen, which we'll talk about next.

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 and OLED G9: Display technology

Source: Samsung

The biggest difference between the Odyssey Neo G9 and OLED G9 is the display technology used. The Neo G9 uses VA with a quantum-dot film for better color reproduction, a mini LED backlight for insane brightness, amazing contrast levels, and better control over local dimming. It also runs at 240Hz, with a huge 7680x2160 resolution, the pixel count of two 4K monitors stacked side-by-side. The display also has a matte coating to reduce reflections and glare. The mini LED backlight means you get 1,000 nits of peak brightness for HDR content and an average of 420 nits of SDR brightness. That’s plenty for gaming and comfortable for daily use in productivity tasks. And to wrap it off, you get AMD FreeSync Premium Pro for lag-free gaming.

The OLED G9 uses Samsung’s QD-OLED technology, which pairs an all-blue OLED backlight with a quantum-dot film of red and green to make the RGB pixels needed for color reproduction. It has a lower resolution of 5120x1440, which is the same as two Quad HD panels next to each other. You also get a 240Hz refresh rate and VRR support, but the QD-OLED panel is lower in brightness, with 400 nits HDR peak brightness and 250 nits typical in SDR content. I used to main another QD-OLED panel from Alienware, and I can say that while this brightness is enough for gaming and desktop use, it can suffer if your desk is in a well-lit area or near a window.

That makes the Odyssey Neo G9 the winner here, as it will be usable in more lighting conditions. It's also got a much higher pixel count, great for detail work or for getting the most out of your games. Just make sure your graphics card is powerful enough to push that resolution.

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 and OLED G9: Other features

It’s not enough to have the most impressive display around. When you’re spending this much on a monitor, you want some added value to sweeten things. The Neo G9 has CoreSync that uses the ARGB lighting on the back to mimic the colors on-screen to be more immersive. You get Picture-by-Picture, which can put two sources up side-by-side on the screen–perfect for streaming or productivity. And an inbuilt KVM, so you can plug your keyboard and mouse into the monitor, and switch between controlling two connected PCs with them without unplugging cables.

The OLED G9, however, tries to be more than just a monitor, and it suffers because of it. It’s running Tizen, has Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, and can be used as a smart device without anything else plugged into it. You’d think that would be great, but user reviews consistently mention that the operating system isn’t fast enough compared to the beautiful panel. You could use Gaming Hub to stream cloud games, but that’s also let down by the laggy operating system. It’s got built-in speakers, which is nice on budget monitors as it gets you going, but this is a flagship monitor. And it also has a mic, used for on-device Alexa control. I’d prefer a navigable OSD without going three levels into menus to change anything worthwhile. The point is that the smart features hold the OLED G9 back, which is a shame because the panel is great. The Neo G9 will come with far less frustration.

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 and OLED G9: Which is right for you?

While both of these are fantastic gaming monitors, one stands head and shoulders higher than the other, in my estimation. Literally, as the 57-inch panel on the Odyssey Neo G9 is three inches taller than the OLED G9, the higher specs don’t stop there. The Neo G9 is brighter, has a higher resolution screen, has better input ports, a better version of FreeSync, and a lower risk of burn-in, something to be considered with any OLED panel. It’s better in every metric, unless you need the deep contrast levels of OLED, although it does cost substantially more. To offset that cost, Samsung is offering $500 in Samsung credit when preordered directly from Samsung.com before October 1. It can’t be used for a discount on the monitor, but it works on anything else on the site.

This isn't to say that the OLED G9 is a bad monitor, because that would be silly. It's just as capable at gaming and has better contrast levels even with lower overall brightness, and QD-OLED colors are a joy to behold. It's also nearly $1000 cheaper currently, which makes the choice easier. It's also got Samsung Gaming Hub and other smart features baked in, so you don't even really need a computer to game.