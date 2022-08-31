The Odyssey OLED G8 is Samsung’s first OLED gaming monitor

Ahead of IFA in Berlin, Samsung has announced its first OLED gaming monitor. Appropriately named the Odyssey OLED G8, the QHD (3440 x 1440 resolution), 21:9 aspect ratio, and 175Hz refresh rate monitor packs a ton of features like 0.1ms response time, and access to Samsung Smart Hub, that gamers are surly to appreciate.

One of the key features of this monitor that sets it apart from others in class includes its overall profile. Per Samsung, it is apparently the slimmest monitor of this size, measuring 3.9 mm at the thinnest point. Additionally, unlike LCD monitors, it requires no backlighting, and lighting is controlled in pixels with Quantum Dot Technology, for beautiful images. The monitor can output 100% color volume and DCI-99.3% color gamut. Curvature, meanwhile, is rated at 1800R, which is great for getting an immersive feeling when gaming.

As with most gaming monitors, the new Odyssey OLED G8 is enhanced by AMD FreeSync Premium for smooth gameplay. It’s also VESA DisplayHDR 400 True Black Certified, for accurate color reproduction. You’ll even find enhanced CoreSync & Core Lighting+ on the rear, which outputs RGB lighting based on the content on the screen. The stand supporting the monitor is adjustable, too, with full height and picot controls.

For ports, you’ll find Micro HDMI 2.1, Mini DisplayPort 1.4, and USB-C. There are even 5W stereo speakers for crisper sounds. If you don’t want to use a gaming system with those ports, you also can leverage Samsung Gaming Hub, which is built-in. This will let you enjoy Xbox Cloud Gaming, NVIDIA GeForce NOW, Google Stadia, Utomik, and Amazon Luna with just a controller and without extra hardware. Samsung also includes apps that can help you access streaming services like Netflix and Hulu, too.

Pricing has not yet been announced, but the Odyssey OLED G8 is set to join the rest of Samsung’s Odyssey lineup in Q4 of this year.

Source: Samsung