Samsung has announced that the Odyssey OLED G8 gaming monitor is finally available to buy with a price tag of $1,499.99. The monitor was first announced at IFA 2022 last summer, and it was initially planned to launch by the end of that year, but now, you can actually buy it.

The Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 is the company's first monitor to use a QD-OLED panel, even though Samsung Display has been making QD-OLED panels prior to this, with options such as the Alienware AW3423DW from Dell already using the company's panels. These QD-OLED displays are still very recent and they mix quantum dots with OLED panels to produce brighter images while requiring less light intensity, which means the screens are less prone to burn-in, a problem feared by many skeptics of OLED displays. Of course, it also means images appear more vibrant and colorful than they would on a typical OLED display.

As for other specs, the Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 uses a 34-inch panel with an ultra-wide 21:9 aspect ratio and a curvature rated at 1800R, which should keep the edges of the screen more visible in the user's peripheral vision. The resolution is 3440 x 1440 and you get a 175Hz refresh rate with FreeSync Premium Pro, which makes this very similar to the Alienware monitor mentioned above. A particular benefit of OLED panels is the extremely fast response, with Samsung touting a response time of just 0.03ms.

On top of the hardware specs, this is what Samsung calls a smart monitor. It runs Tizen, so you can also use it to watch TV with the various media apps that are usually available on Samsung's smart TVs, and there's SmartThings integration as well so you can use it as an IoT hub.

The monitor comes with HDMI, mini-DisplayPort and USB-C inputs. The USB-C port can pass through the display signal as well as deliver 65W of power to a laptop, allowing you to keep it charged using a single cable. The back of the monitored also features customizable RGB lighting.

As mentioned above, the Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 is available now for $1,499.99. You can buy it below.