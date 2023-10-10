Samsung Odyssey G9 OLED $1400 $1980 Save $580 Best Buy's latest Samsung monitor bundle drops the price of the Odyssey G9 OLED monitor and Samsung 980 Pro 2TB SSD by $580 for a limited time. $1400 at Best Buy

While you might be focused on Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days, Best Buy's having its own 48-hour sales event knocking down prices of TVs, laptops, smartphones, and more. While there's a lot of great promotions, we've uncovered a deal so good on Samsung's 49-inch Odyssey G9 OLED monitor that you won't want to pass up.

The current promotion drops the price of the monitor by $400, which is the lowest price it's ever been and also throws in a free 2TB Samsung 980 Pro SSD. So if you were thinking about buying this monitor, now's going to the perfect chance, as you won't find a better price, and you're certainly not going to get a better deal with the 2TB SSD freebie.

As far as the monitor, you're getting one of the best ultrawide OLED monitors out right now, featuring a large and vibrant 49-inch OLED panel with a 32:9 aspect ratio. In addition to its large size and beautiful colors, you get excellent performance with a 0.03ms response time, and 240Hz refresh rate. Furthermore, the monitor also offers support AMD FreeSync Premium Pro to reduce graphical issues like tearing.

You also get excellent sound reproduction thanks to the built-in speakers and easy access to game streaming services with Samsung Game Hub. While the discount on the monitor would normally be enough, this promotion also throws in one of the best M.2 SSDs available. The 2TB Samsung 980 Pro SSD packs tons of storage space and delivers blistering fast read and write speeds that are perfect for any gaming PC or laptop.

And since this module is a Gen 4 drive, you can also use it in the PlayStation 5 too. Overall, this is a wonderful package if you're looking for a new monitor, and saving $580 off the total is a promotion that's probably not going to come around all that often. So be sure to grab this deal while it lasts.