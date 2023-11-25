Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 $1000 $1600 Save $600 The Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 is unlike any monitor you've ever seen. WIth a huge 49-inch 32:9 display, you'll be more immersed than ever, and the OLED panel delivers vivid colors and an HDR experience unlike anything else. It's still available for under $1,000 after Black Friday, but it probably won't last much longer. $1000 at Amazon

Prepare to be more immersed than ever in your gaming experience. Samsung's Odyssey OLED G9 is already one of the very best monitors money can buy, but if you've been waiting for a deal, you can now get it for the all-time low price of $999.99. That's right, this huge 49-inch, dual Quad HD monitor is under $1,000 for the first time, and the deal is still available post-Black Friday. With Cyber Monday quickly approaching, though, you may not have much longer to get this one, so you'll want to act fast.

What makes the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 so good

There are a lot of factors that make this monitor an absolutely amazing deal. To start, a 49-inch monitor with a 32:9 aspect ratio is already phenomenal, whether you're gaming or working. You get this huge canvas that's essentially the same as two monitors side by side, but with no bezel between them. Whether it's immersion for gaming or space for multi-tasking while working, there's so much you can do with this kind of screen. And with Dual Quad HD resolution (5120x1440), it can fit so much content and it all looks incredibly sharp. It's just wonderful.

And when we say it's like two monitors in one, we're not kidding. You can actually split the screen in half to use with two sources at once, so you can be gaming on a console while chatting with friends on your PC, for example, all with one screen. It's so versatile and convenient. I've been wanting one of these for myself for months, but I unfortunately can't grab this one since I'm not in the United States.

This is a gaming monitor, though, so on top of all that, you get a super-smooth 240Hz refresh rate, so you can enjoy your games with the smoothest experience possible, as long as you have a powerful desktop or gaming laptop. Maybe you can take advantage of some Cyber Monday laptop deals to pair with this insane screen if you don't have a gaming rig yet. Since this monitor uses an OLED panel, the response times are also extremely fast, at just 0.03ms, so you can react more quickly and win more games.

But a fast response time is only one of the benefits of OLED. Because each pixel is individually lit, you can get more vibrant colors than any IPS panel can offer, and on top of that, you get true blacks, meaning black pixels are turned off altogether. This makes for an HDR experience so good that even the best Mini-LED monitors can't really match. OLED is in a league of its own, and to see it this cheap is absolutely amazing.

There is a slightly more expensive version of this monitor featuring the Neo Quantum Processor Pro, which improves image quality even more. It has an even bigger discount of $700, but it still costs $100 more, so it's up to you whether that's worth the upgrade:

No matter which model you go for, this is an absolutely fantastic deal, and you'll be experiencing games or general PC usage in total luxury.