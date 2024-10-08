Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 $950 $1600 Save $650 The Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 is a huge 49-inch monitor with a super-ultrawide aspect ratio. It's perfect for multitaskers and gamers alike, with its large canvas and stunning OLED panel with a 240Hz refresh rate. With a huge $650 discount, now's the time to grab it. $950 at Amazon

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days are here, and if you want to upgrade your desk setup, look no further. The Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 is one of the best monitors money can buy, and right now, you can get this incredible visual experience with a massive $650 discount, making this a deal you can't miss.

With a 49-inch panel and a 32:9 aspect ratio, this monitor will change how you use your PC, and it's the monitor of my dreams. At this price, it's an absolute steal.

Why I love the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9

I've written multiple times about why I love super ultrawide monitors (meaning monitors with a 32:9 aspect ratio), so right off the bat, this monitor is a winner. A 49-inch screen sounds huge, but really, it's like having two standard monitors fused together, and it's perfect for a desk setup. It helps you maximize your productivity while minimizing the clutter of cables, so it's perfect for me.

But it gets even better. While my personal monitor (an LG UltraWide 49WQ95C) is a typical IPS display, this Samsung one uses a stunning OLED panel that blows everything else out of the water. Colors on this monitor look incredibly vivid and blacks look truly black, making for a visual experience unlike anything my monitor can offer. And with a super-smooth 240Hz refresh rate, your games will run like a dream — assuming your PC can handle it, of course. Whether you're working, watching movies, or gaming, this is a monitor that will blow you away at every turn.

And I haven't even brought up the best part. Sure, this is two monitors in one, but if you want to use it as two monitors, you can. It has HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB-C inputs, so you can connect multiple devices, and if you want, you can split the screen in two so you can have your PC in one half, and your console on the other, for example. This kind of monitor is so versatile.

If I didn't already have a relatively new 32:9 monitor, this would be at the top of my wishlist, and when it costs even less than I paid for mine, it's a no-brainer. $950 is a steal for this monitor, and you really don't want to miss this opportunity.