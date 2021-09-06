Samsung might offer OIS on all Galaxy A series phones next year

Smartphone OEMs typically reserve optical image stabilization (OIS) for the primary and telephoto cameras on flagship devices. They rarely offer the feature on mid-range and budget-friendly phones, shipping the devices with electronic image stabilization (EIS) instead. But Samsung has launched a couple of mid-range Galaxy A series devices with OIS on the primary camera this year, and the company is reportedly planning on extending the feature to more Galaxy A series phones next year.

According to a recent report from The Elec, industry sources have revealed that Samsung plans to bring OIS to all Galaxy A series devices next year. Currently, the company offers OIS on the primary camera of six Galaxy A series phones, the Galaxy A22, Galaxy A22 5G, Galaxy A52 4G, Galaxy A52 5G, Galaxy A52s, and the Galaxy A72. While most of these devices feature a 64MP primary camera, the most affordable Galaxy A22 duo feature a 48MP primary shooter.

The report suggests that Samsung will, most likely, offer this 48MP main camera with OIS on other mid-range Galaxy A series models next year. That’s because other devices in the lineup, namely the Galaxy A32 and the Galaxy A42, already come with 48MP main shooters but without OIS.

At the moment, Samsung hasn’t shared any official information about its plan to offer OIS on all Galaxy A series devices next year. We expect the company to share my information in the weeks leading up to the first Galaxy A series launch event next year. We’ll make sure to let you know as soon as we learn more about the camera hardware on upcoming Galaxy A series phones.