Samsung is offering up to $1,100 off on its 4-Door Flex BESPOKE refrigerators

Today is the third day of the week-long Discover Samsung event, and Samsung has an exciting new deal to offer. After giving up to $300 off on its Frame TVs yesterday, Samsung is now offering up to $1,100 off on its 4-Door Flex BESPOKE refrigerators. Launched at CES this year, the 4-Door Flex BESPOKE refrigerators offer a unique design that you can customize to fit your kitchen space. The refrigerators also offer a few smart features, allowing you to control various modes using the SmartThings app on your phone.

Samsung’s 4-Door Flex BESPOKE refrigerator features four compartments, each with its own customizable door panel. The company offers eight-panel finishes, including White Glass, Matte Black Steel, Grey Glass, Navy Glass, Navy Steel, Sky Blue Glass, Rose Pink Glass, and Champagne Rose Steel. You can select either one finish for all four panels or mix and match to give your refrigerator a unique appearance.

In terms of features, the 4-Door Flex BESPOKE refrigerator comes with a new Beverage Center behind the upper-left door, which includes an autofill water pitcher and a water dispenser with a washable nozzle. Underneath that panel, you’ll find a dual auto ice maker that can make regular cubed ice and smaller ice bites for your beverages. The refrigerator has a FlexZone that you can use either as a standard refrigerator or a freezer on the bottom right. The FlexZone supports five convertible modes to keep your food at an optimum temperature, and you can control these modes using the SmartThings app on your phone.

As with other Samsung refrigerators, the 4-Door Flex BESPOKE refrigerator comes with Samsung’s signature cooling technologies: Triple cooling, Metal Cooling, and Precise Cooling. You can learn more about these by heading over to the product page from the link above.

It’s worth noting that Samsung is offering attractive discounts on 4-Door Flex BESPOKE refrigerator combos as well. For instance, you can get a full-depth refrigerator, an electric stove, a convection microwave, and a smart linear dishwasher package for under $6,500 today. Check out all the deals by following the link above.