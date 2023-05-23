At the SID Display Week 2023, Samsung Display is showcasing a number of new OLED panels with various form factors and for different use cases. The most notable one is the Sensor OLED display capable of measuring the user's heart rate, blood pressure, and stress levels. To take the measurements, you have to touch the panel with two fingers, one from each hand. Samsung Display claims that the device can offer more accurate health information than the current crop of wearable devices.

The technology works on the principle that OLED light is reflected differently depending on the contraction and relaxation of the blood vessels in a finger, so when it is reflected back to the panel, the embedded light-sensing organic photodiode (OPD) recognizes the signal and converts it into health information. The display also comes with an embedded fingerprint scanner, but unlike the prevalent under-display fingerprint technologies in modern smartphones, it is capable of recognizing fingerprints anywhere on the screen. The company claims it is the first piece of display technology that can "simultaneously sense fingerprints and biometric information."

The event, which is being held at the Los Angeles Convention Center in California, also saw the company demo its 'Rollable Flex' display that can be rolled up like a scroll and expanded more than five times from 49 mm to 254.4 mm when unrolled. According to Samsung Display, the rollable technology helps the panel overcome the inherent limitations faced by existing slidable and foldable displays. It is meant to be used in mobile devices like tablets and laptops to make them even more portable.

Source: Samsung

In a statement, the company said that the new technology will help make "a difficult-to-carry large-sized display into a portable form factor." It is worth noting, however, that concept devices with rollable panels have been showcased by other companies before, like Motorola's Rizr concept phone with a rollable 6.5-inch POLED display, which was demoed at MWC 2023 in Barcelona.

In addition to the Rollable Flex and Sensor OLED displays, Samsung also announced a 'Flex In & Out' concept folding phone that can folded inward and outward at 360 degrees, a Flex Hybrid screen that combines both foldable and slidable technologies, and the Slidable Flex Solo, which expands from a 13-inch tablet to a 17-inch screen. All the aforementioned products are in the concept stage for now, with no word on when any of them could find their way to a consumer device.