Samsung reportedly teaming up with Olympus, testing iPhone-like sensor shift tech

Over the years, we’ve seen smartphone manufacturers team up with legacy camera companies in an effort to elevate mobile cameras. In fact, we recently saw OnePlus partner with Hasselblad. Now, a new report claims Samsung is looking to team up with Olympus as it looks to elevate the cameras in future Galaxy devices.

According to noted leaker Yogesh, Samsung and Olympus are currently in early talks about a partnership. The current status of the talks, however, are uncertain, but the resulting partnership could lead to new technology in the Galaxy Fold 3 or next year’s Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Ok this could be huge! With the Note lineup out this year, Samsung is going big with the Fold 3. Heard about this very briefly, Samsung might be jumping on the latest trend of partnering with a camera brand. We might see this possibly happen on a special edition Fold. — Yogesh (@heyitsyogesh) April 6, 2021

A separate report from IceUniverse corroborated Yogesh’s report, saying the reports are indeed accurate. Olympus was reportedly the first to spark discussions, and whatever the camera company had to say has piqued Samsung’s interest.

Meanwhile, GalaxyClub may shed light on the potential outcome of the partnership. Apparently, Samsung is considering adding sensor-shift technology to a future Galaxy device — something Olympus has introduced to a number of its mirrorless cameras. The technique allows the camera to move its image sensor independently from the rest of the device. This reduces vibrations and results in sharper images without shake.

Apple was among the first to introduce sensor-shift technology to last year’s iPhone 12 Pro Max, and the company is reportedly gearing up to introduce the same camera system to its entire iPhone 13 lineup this year. Apple devices offer what many consider to be the gold standard in mobile imaging, so it’s no surprise other companies are looking to bring sensor-shift tech to their mobile lineup.

Samsung’s Galaxy S21 series boasted some impressive camera features in their own right, including 10x optical zoom. But Samsung could certainly benefit from some new hardware, and the introduction of sensor-shift technology in a future Galaxy device would certainly help bring Samsung to another level.