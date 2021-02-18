Samsung’s One UI 3.1 update brings select Galaxy S21 features to older Samsung phones

One UI 3.1 is the latest version of Samsung’s custom skin. It made its debut on the Galaxy S21 series and subsequently made it to the Galaxy Tab S7, Tab S7 Plus, and Galaxy S20 FE. But Samsung isn’t stopping there as it’s bringing the newest flavor of One UI to many more Galaxy phones, including the Galaxy S20 series, Galaxy Note 20 series, Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy S10, and more.

Samsung confirmed in a press release that it has started rolling out stable One UI 3.1 to the following Galaxy devices:

Galaxy S20

Galaxy S20+

Galaxy S20 Ultra

Galaxy Note 20

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Galaxy Z Fold 2

Galaxy Z Flip

Galaxy S10

Galaxy Note 10

Galaxy Fold

Galaxy A71

Galaxy A51

Galaxy A90

Galaxy A80

Galaxy A70

Galaxy A50

One UI 3.1 isn’t a substantial upgrade over One UI 3.0, but it does bring along some nifty additions to the camera experience. For one, there’s an updated Single Take feature, which in addition to capturing more frames per second, now also lets you shoot slow-motion clips. Object Eraser, on the other hand, makes it easy to remove unwanted objects from an image — you just have to tap on the area or object that you wish to remove, and the feature will automatically remove it for you.

Then there’s touch autofocus and autoexposure controller, which allows you to adjust focus and edit brightness by simply swiping left or right on the screen before you click the photo.

Apart from camera-centric improvements, One UI 3.1 also has a new Eye Comfort Shield feature, which builds upon the previous Blue Light Filter feature. It now has a new adaptive mode that automatically adjusts the amount of blue light emitting from the display based on the time of day.

To learn more about everything that’s new in One UI 3.1, be sure to check out our in-depth review of the new software.

Samsung says the new One UI 3.1 update is rolling out to the above devices starting today. To check for the update on your Galaxy device, head to Settings > About device > Software update.