Samsung’s One UI 4.0 beta may launch soon as company updates apps to support Android 12

We aren’t too far away from the public release of Android 12. While OEMs like OnePlus, ASUS, OPPO, ZTE, and more have already rolled out an Android 12 beta to their select flagship models, Samsung has yet to join the Android 12 beta party. But it looks like a One UI 4.0 beta based on Android 12 for the Galaxy S21 series shouldn’t be too far away.

As spotted by SamMobile, Samsung has started updating some of its first-party apps to support Android 12, hinting at an imminent One UI 4.0 beta release. The company recently rolled out an update to the One Hand Operation+ app on the Galaxy Store, and among other changes, the latest update has added Android 12 support.

This news comes after Samsung officially confirmed last month in a forum post that the One UI 4 beta based on Android 12 would be available to the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus, and Galaxy S21 Ultra. At the time, the company said that users would be able to participate in the beta program by registering through the Samsung Members app. However, no specific date for the beta rollout was announced.

Separately, a banner posted by Samsung South Korea (via Tizen Help) late last month revealed that the company was planning to roll out Android 12 beta for the Galaxy S21 series between September and October.

Android 12 reached platform stability with Beta 4 that rolled out two weeks ago. What that means is that Google has finalized APIs and behavior changes, and the final version of Android 12 shouldn’t look drastically different than what we have right now.

As per rumors, One UI 4.0 will offer some big UI changes, including updated iconography and colors and Android 12’s Material You elements. The update is also said to bring along optimizations for Snapdragon 888 and Exynos 2100 powered devices, while also improving Samsung Knox and the Samsung Notes app.