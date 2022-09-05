Samsung rolls out One UI 4.1.1 based on Android 12L to older foldables

Samsung’s latest flagship foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 4, launched with a new version of One UI based on Android 12L. The release included several features and optimizations for large-screen devices, including a Taskbar, new multitasking gestures, first-party app optimizations, and more. Towards the end of last month, Samsung released the update for its flagship Galaxy Tab S8 series. Now, it’s releasing the update for older foldables.

Samsung has started rolling out One UI 4.1.1 based on Android 12L to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, and it should reach all users over the coming days. The older Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Z Flip, and Galaxy Z Fold will also receive the update, but Samsung has not provided a release timeline for these devices.

As part of the update, users will receive the new Taskbar feature that Samsung showcased at its Galaxy Unpacked event last month. It gives you quick access to frequently used apps, lets you open apps in split-screen mode or a pop-up window, and you can also use it to open frequently-used app pairs in split-screen mode.

Along with the Taskbar, One UI 4.1.1 brings a new two-finger gesture to help you quickly switch between full-screen and split-screen views, a new option to set custom call backgrounds for contacts, and optimizations for the My Files and Samsung Internet apps. Furthermore, the update includes tweaks for the ability to take selfies using the cover screen, better camera controls on the Galaxy Z Flip 3’s Cover Screen, and access to additional Quick Setting options.

One UI 4.1.1 for the Galaxy Z Flip series also includes a Direct Dial feature that lets you quickly call your favorite contacts and dial back missed calls. It also brings the ability to reply to messages with voice-to-text or emoji.

Have you received One UI 4.1.1 based on Android 12L on your Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Galaxy Z Flip 3? What’s your favorite new feature? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: Samsung Newsroom