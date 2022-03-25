Samsung brings One UI 4.1 to the Galaxy S20 FE 5G, Galaxy M52, Galaxy A90, and the Galaxy A42

Samsung has been working hard to deliver the sweet delight of One UI 4.1 to its smartphones and tablets across various price brackets. After delivering the latest iteration of its custom skin based on Android 12 for the flagships, the Korean OEM has started updating mid-ranger devices one by one.

The Galaxy M52 5G and the Galaxy A90 5G are the latest in the line to receive the stable Android 12 update alongside One UI 4.1. Moreover, the Galaxy S20 FE 5G, Galaxy A42 5G, and the Korea-only Galaxy Quantum 2 are also getting the UI refresh with the One UI 4.1 update.

Galaxy M52 5G

Nearly six months after its release, the Samsung Galaxy M52 gets a taste of Android 12, and that too with One UI 4.1. The SM-M526B variant of the device is receiving the new update in the form of software version M526BXXU1BVC6 across multiple Asian countries, including India, Nepal, and Sri Lanka. Apart from all the Android 12-specific goodies, the update also brings the March 2022 security patches.

Galaxy A90 5G

The SM-A908N variant of the Galaxy A90 5G has also secured the Android 12 update. Much like the Galaxy M52, the Galaxy A90 is skipping the One UI 4.0 release altogether and being bumped straight up to One UI 4.1. The new firmware is tagged as A908NKSU4EVC1 and it carries the March 2022 security patches. For now, the update is only available for Galaxy A90 owners in South Korea. We can expect it to be available to other variants across the globe as the days and weeks go on.

Galaxy S20 FE 5G

The 5G variant of the Galaxy S20 FE (model number SM-G781B) is receiving the One UI 4.1 update across Europe and Asia. Tagged as G781BXXU4FVC2, the new build also bumps the Android security patch level to March 2022.

Galaxy A42 5G

The One UI 4.1 update for the Galaxy A42 5G is currently rolling out to users in Italy in the form of software version A426BXXU3DVC2. The new build is meant for the global variant of the phone (model number SM-A426B) and it brings the March 2022 security patches.

Galaxy Quantum 2

The Korea-only Galaxy Quantum 2 that sports a unique quantum random number generator (QRNG) chip can now run One UI 4.1, thanks to the latest OTA update. The build number of the new firmware is A826SKSU2CVC1 and it ships with the March 2022 patchset.

It’s a known fact that Samsung prefers to conduct staged software rollouts. Therefore, you might have to wait a couple of days before the update notification pops up on your phone. Skipping the queue is possible, though, as you can grab the new release directly from the OEM’s Firmware Update Server (FUS) and flash it manually on your Galaxy device.

