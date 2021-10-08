Samsung Android 12 Tracker: Here are all the official One UI 4.0 beta builds to download and install

It’s that time of year again when Google releases the new version of its mobile operating system! The stable version of Android 12 is finally here after a long few months of beta testing, and a range of smartphone makers have already announced that they plan to roll it out to their users. Being one of the largest Android OEMs, Samsung is also busy finalizing the features exclusive to its custom skin, One UI, on top of the new version of Android in preparation for an eventual rollout of One UI 4.0 via the stable channel.

When it comes to beta testing, the Korean OEM kicked off the Android 12-based One UI 4.0 beta program for the Galaxy S21 series back in September. Samsung has yet to announce an official list of eligible Galaxy devices to get the Android 12 update, but the company will likely bring a handful of other devices into the beta phase, including older flagships and even some mid-rangers, before the eventual stable release. The public beta initiative is being conducted through the Samsung Members app, hence Galaxy device owners are advised to check the schedule for their region by opening the app and heading to the “Notices” section.

This article will serve as the central repository of download links for all Samsung devices that have received their official Android 12 updates in the form of One UI 4.0, including both the public beta and the stable builds.

Navigate this article:

List of Samsung phones that have received Android 12

This article covers Samsung devices that have received an Android 12 update in the form of One UI 4.0 — be it (public) beta or stable — in any region. Since none of the Galaxy devices participated in Google’s Android 12 Developer Preview program, we will solely follow Samsung’s nomenclature of build numbers in the index below for the sake of simplicity.

Here are the devices that have received at least one Android 12 build with One UI 4.0 till date. Note that the devices are sorted alphabetically for their retail name.

Samsung Galaxy S21 (o1s/o1q) — Added on 09/13/2021 Samsung Galaxy S21+ (t2s/t2q) — Added on 09/13/2021 Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (p3s/p3q) — Added on 09/13/2021

Generic flashing instructions are available at the bottom of this article. However, we advise users to refer to the device forums for specific flashing instructions for their device, in case there are any variations or special instructions that need to be followed.

You can find download links of One UI 4.0 public beta and stable releases below. These builds are first sorted with device names, and then according to their regions/SoC variants and release. Notably, the concept of a downgrade ROM isn’t applicable here. It is also worth mentioning that you can’t cross-flash a firmware that is intended for a Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC-based Samsung Galaxy model (e.g. the USA variant) on its Exynos-powered counterpart (e.g. the European variant) or vice-versa.

1. Samsung Galaxy S21 (o1s/o1q)

Samsung Galaxy S21 The Samsung Galaxy S21 is the starting point of the new 2021 flagship series, packing in a flagship SoC, along with a decent display and camera setup. Buy from Samsung.com

2. Samsung Galaxy S21+ (t2s/t2q)

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus The Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus is the middle child in the new 2021 flagship series, packing in a flagship SoC and a premium build, along with a decent display and camera setup. Buy from Samsung.com

3. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (p3s/p3q)

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is the ultimate overkill in the new 2021 flagship series, packing in a flagship SoC, a premium build, a great display, and an amazing camera setup, as well as all the extras expected on a premium flagship. Buy from Samsung.com

Flashing Instructions for One UI 4.0

We have a dedicated flashing guide for Samsung Galaxy users so that they can easily sideload OTA packages or install the official One UI firmware from scratch. Take a look at the following tutorial — especially the Sideloading through recovery section — to get a clear idea about installing the One UI 4 OTA ZIP files.

How to update your Samsung Galaxy smartphone and install official firmware

Note that the above is more of a generic set of flashing instructions that should generally be applicable to any Samsung Galaxy device out there. However, there is a possibility that there is a variation that is unique to your device (such as a carrier model), so we strongly advise visiting your device forums for device-specific instructions.