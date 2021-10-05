Samsung rolls out the second One UI 4 beta based on Android 12 for the Galaxy S21 series

Samsung launched the One UI 4 Beta program last month to give Galaxy S21 users a chance to experience Android 12 on their devices before the stable rollout. The first One UI 4 beta release for Samsung’s flagships included several new features, including redesigned home screen widgets, new lock screen features, animated stickers for the Always-on Display feature, new charging animations, and so much more. Samsung is now rolling out the second One UI 4 beta update to the Galaxy S21 series, and it brings a few additional changes.

According to recent reports on our forums, the second One UI 4 beta update for the Galaxy S21 series has already started rolling out to users. The update (software version ZUJ1) brings a couple of new features, along with several bug fixes and performance improvements. Its changelog is as follows:

Bugs that have been fixed Apply color theme Add Mic mode (Standard, Voice emphasis, All sounds) during video call Apply RAM Plus (virtual RAM) Improved typing accuracy of Samsung keyboard Fixed an issue that Secure folder was closed when running Performance improvement Apply other many improvements



The color theme feature mentioned in the changelog refers to a feature that lets you set up a system-wide theme based on the dominant colors from your phone’s wallpaper. While the feature sounds pretty much like Android 12’s dynamic theming, it puts the controls in the user’s hands. As you can see in the following screenshot, the feature generates a couple of color themes based on your current wallpaper and lets you choose the accent color.

(Screenshot: XDA Senior Member adamlee2012)

As mentioned earlier, the second One UI 4 beta update is already rolling out to Galaxy S21 users in several regions. If you’re already enrolled in the beta program, you should receive the OTA notification on your device sometime soon.