Samsung teases One UI 4 beta based on Android 12 for the Galaxy S21 series

Samsung today announced that it will kick off the One UI 4 beta program for the Galaxy S21 series soon. The company shared the info in a recent post on the Samsung community forums, which includes the following banner image.

While the banner doesn’t mention a specific date for the One UI 4 beta rollout, it reveals that the beta release will be based on Android 12, and it will be available for the Galaxy S21, the Galaxy S21 Plus, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra. Furthermore, it reveals that Galaxy S21 users will be able to participate in the beta program by registering through the Samsung Members app on their devices. The app will push a notification when the One UI 4 beta is available, and users will be able to click on the banner image to register for the program.

At the moment, Samsung hasn’t shared any details about the new features you can expect to see in the One UI 4 beta release. However, Twitter user Chun (@chunvn8888) claims that the update will include icon and color changes, along with the new features coming in Android 12. They further add that Samsung will also adapt Android 12’s Material You design language in the upcoming release, provide better optimization for Snapdragon 888/Exynos 2100 powered devices, and offer minor Knox updates.

Although Samsung is yet to share a One UI 4 release timeline, Chun claims that the beta rollout for the Galaxy S21 series will begin in August. The stable release will likely follow sometime in November or early December. The rumored timeline leads us to believe that Samsung may announce the beta program during the Galaxy Unpacked event next month. We’ll update this post as soon as we learn more about the One UI 4 beta program.

It’s worth noting that several other OEMs have already announced similar Android 12 beta programs for their flagship devices. For more details, you can check out our extensive Android 12 coverage by following this link.