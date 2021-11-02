Samsung rolls out new One UI 4 beta with tons of fixes

Samsung kicked off its Android 12 campaign with the launch of the One UI 4 beta program last month, allowing Galaxy S21 series owners to try out an early version of Android 12. Since then, the South Korean giant has released a couple of beta updates, adding new features and fixing annoying bugs. The third One UI 4 beta was released two weeks ago, and it fixed bugs related to virtual RAM, Samsung Keyboard, and more. Now Samsung has just released a new One UI 4 beta for the Galaxy S21 series, which further refines the overall software experience.

As per user reports on our forums, Samsung has started rolling out the fourth One UI 4 beta to the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra. The update weighs 807.27MB and carries the firmware version G998BXXU3ZUK1 / G998BOXM3ZUK1 / G99xBXXU3ZUK1. While the latest beta doesn’t introduce any massive changes, it fixes many bugs and issues reported by beta testers.

The fourth One UI 4 beta brings the following changes:

Removed the stretch effect when “overscroll” was operated

Removed a pop-up window that appeared after the first start of the application

After setting the screen resolution to WQHD, performance of the device slightly decreased

Frame drop issue when the alarm went off

WIFI and hotspot were not turned on in certain situations

Screen blurring issue when unlocking the device

Issue that two call logs were generated when making a call

Fingerprint recognition issue after rebooting the phone

Issue that WIFLAP search didn’t work in certain situations

Phone restart during a voice call

Issue that keypad was forcely closed

When closing all the Recent apps, the One UI

Home was terminated and rebooted

Fixed other minor issues

The new update has started hitting the Galaxy S21 units in South Korea and other markets. If you’re on the third One UI 4 beta, you should receive the new update soon. One UI 4 packs many new features and visual changes, including a redesigned Quick Settings panel, improved dark mode, new home screen widgets, new charging effects, improved multitasking experience, and more. To learn more about Samsung’s latest software, be sure to check out our review of One UI 4.