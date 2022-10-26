After testing One UI 5 based on Android 13 on the beta channel over the last few months, Samsung recently rolled out the first stable release to the Galaxy S22 series. The company is now gearing up to release stable updates to other smartphones and tablets in its portfolio and has shared a release timeline for the same.

According to a recent post on the Samsung Community forums, Samsung has published a One UI 5 stable release schedule for Galaxy smartphones and tablets through the Samsung Members app in its home market of South Korea. Although Samsung has not published a similar schedule for other regions, the update should arrive in your region shortly after it rolls out in South Korea.

As per the schedule, Samsung will release the stable One UI 5 update for quite a few flagship smartphones and tablets in November. A few older flagships and mid-range Galaxy devices will receive the update in December, followed by more mid-range devices in January next year. Check out the section below to see when your device could receive the stable One UI 5 update.

One UI 5 release schedule

November 2022 Galaxy Z Fold 4 Galaxy Z Flip 4 Galaxy Z Fold 3 Galaxy Z Flip 3 Galaxy S21 Galaxy S21 Plus Galaxy S21 Ultra Galaxy Note 20 Galaxy S20 Galaxy S20 Plus Galaxy S20 Ultra Galaxy Tab S8 Galaxy Tab S8 Plus Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Galaxy Tab S7 Galaxy Tab S7 Plus Galaxy Quantum 3 Galaxy A53 5G Galaxy A33 5G

December 2022 Galaxy Z Fold 2 Galaxy Z Flip 5G Galaxy Z Flip Galaxy S20 FE Galaxy Tab S7 FE/Tab S7 FE 5G Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Galaxy A Quantum Galaxy A Quantum 2 Galaxy A52s 5G Galaxy A51 Galaxy A51 5G Galaxy A42 5G Galaxy A32 Galaxy Jump Galaxy Jump 2

January 2023 Galaxy Tab A8 Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Galaxy Tab Active 3 Galaxy Buddy 2 Galaxy Wide 6 Galaxy Wide 5 Galaxy Buddy Galaxy A23 Galaxy A13 Galaxy M12 Galaxy XCover 5

February 2022 Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro



Other devices in Samsung's portfolio eligible for the One UI 5 update will receive it later in Q1 and Q2 of 2023. As mentioned earlier, the release timeline mentioned above is for South Korea only. While Samsung might not stick to the same schedule in other regions, it will likely release the update globally a few days or weeks after rolling it out in South Korea.

Source: Samsung Community forums