One UI 5 beta based on Android 13 goes live for the US Samsung Galaxy S22 series

Samsung kicked off the Android 13 campaign with the launch of the One UI 5 beta program last week, allowing Galaxy S22 series users to try out an early version of its upcoming software. As usual, the company chose a few select regions to begin rolling the update, namely Germany and South Korea. Since then, these smartphone owners from all across the world began wondering when they would start to receive the update. Now, the One UI 5 beta is available for the US Galaxy S22 family as well.

The inaugural One UI 5.0 beta build comes with firmware version S90xUSQU2ZVH4 (for the carrier locked models) / S90xU1UEU2ZVH4 (for the carrier unlocked models) in the US, featuring the August 2022 security patch level. Thus far, only T-Mobile subscribers were able to sign up for the beta program. It is possible that other carriers will be supported soon, or you can manually cross-flash a compatible firmware to begin with.

In the official One UI 5 Open Beta Program announcement post, Samsung highlighted the new dynamic color themes, enhanced notification control, revamped sound and vibration settings, and a number of enhancements to the One UI framework. There’s more to it than that though, so it’s definitely a good idea to check out our hands-on review of the new UX.

XDA Forums: Samsung Galaxy S22 || Galaxy S22 Plus || Galaxy S22 Ultra

Registrations for the One UI 5 beta are to be done through the Samsung Members app. There is likely to be a limit on the number of devices that Samsung would want to roll out the beta onto, so spots are not guaranteed even if you do register. The standard disclaimer for all betas apply here too, namely that beta software tends to contain bugs. If you are looking for a stable OS that serves all your needs flawlessly, you should stay away from the beta programs.

Source: XDA Forums, Samsung