Samsung opens up One UI 5 public beta based on Android 13 for the Galaxy S22 series

The day Samsung fans have been waiting for is finally here. It appears that the Korean OEM has kickstarted the One UI 5.0 public beta program, beginning with the Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and the S22 Ultra. One UI 5 is the name for Samsung’s next major Android-based software and it’ll be based on Google’s Android 13 release. The beta initiative is live in Germany and South Korea at the moment, but will also be available in the US.

According to a number of user reports on our forums and Samsung Korea Community forums, the initial One UI 5.0 beta build has gone live in the form of software version S90xBXXU2ZVH4 (Germany) / S90xNKSU2ZVH4 (South Korea). The former build is meant for the Exynos variant of the Galaxy S22, which means you can manually sideload it on any European model, not just the German one. As mentioned earlier, the build is based on Android 13, and it comes with the Android security patches for August 2022.

In case you have an eligible device and want to give One UI 5.0 beta a shot, you should be able to register for the beta program by heading over to the Samsung Members app and tapping on the One UI beta banner. On the following screen, tap on the enroll button and wait a few minutes for the app to process your enrollment. After that, head over to the software update section in your device settings and tap on check for updates to download the open beta release.

XDA Forums: Samsung Galaxy S22 || Galaxy S22 Plus || Galaxy S22 Ultra

It’s also a good idea to back your data up through Samsung Smart Switch before installing the beta. Samsung has yet to say anything about registration slots for the beta being limited, but you might want to hurry and register as soon as possible to make sure you don’t miss out.

Source: XDA Forums, Samsung Korea Community Forums (1, 2)