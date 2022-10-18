Samsung opens One UI 5 beta program for its latest flagship foldables

After releasing One UI 5 beta builds to a host of Galaxy S, Note, and A series devices, Samsung extended the One UI 5 beta program to its foldables last week. The company started off with last year’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, and it’s now extending the program to its latest flagship foldables — the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4.

According to recent posts on the Samsung Community forums, the One UI 5 beta program for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 is live in South Korea and Europe and the first beta update is already rolling out to users. If you’d like to try it out, you can enroll in the beta program by heading to the Samsung Members app on your device, tapping on the One UI 5 beta announcement banner, and filling out the application. Once Samsung approves your application, you should receive the first One UI 5 beta release via an OTA update.

In addition to the first One UI 5 beta for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4, Samsung is rolling out the fifth beta build for the Galaxy S22 series. The update (firmware version) brings several bug fixes for the device. Check out the screenshot attached below for all the changes.

For more information on One UI 5 and all the new features it brings to the table, head over to our hands-on preview of the first One UI 5 beta for the Galaxy S22 series. Also, check out coverage of some of the most noteworthy changes in the software update that Samsung highlighted at SDC 2022.

Have you received the first One UI 5 beta build on your Galaxy Z Fold 4 or Galaxy Z Flip 4? What do you like or dislike about the update? Let us know in the comments section below.

