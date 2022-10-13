Samsung details some of the most noteworthy additions in One UI 5

We already have a pretty good idea of what’s new in Samsung’s custom Android 13 skin thanks to the One UI 5 beta program. But since Samsung hasn’t released One UI 5 on the stable channel yet, we don’t know everything about the software release. Fortunately, we won’t have to wait for the stable update to learn more about the new features in One UI 5, as Samsung has officially spilled the beans at SDC 2022.

In addition to the features we spotted in the first One UI 5 beta build for the Galaxy S22 series and subsequent beta releases, One UI 5 will include a new Bixby Text Call feature, a Modes feature for device customization, Video Wallpaper support, Smart suggestions for widgets, a new Connected devices menu, and a new Share Panel notification. Here’s everything you need to know about these features.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Bixby Text Call

The new Bixby Text Call feature in the Samsung Phone app on One UI 5 will come in handy in scenarios where you can’t take a phone call. The feature will let you answer phone calls with text and transcribe what the caller says in response, making it easy for you to communicate when you can’t take the call normally.

The feature is live in the fourth One UI 5 beta for the Galaxy S22 series, but it currently supports the Korean language only. Samsung plans to add English support early next year.

One UI 5 Modes

While the Routines feature in One UI 5 lets you create automations that trigger a string of actions, the new Modes feature will let you set up customized device settings that you can enable with the press of a button or automatically trigger at a predefined time.

For example, Samsung says that you’ll be able to customize a mode for when you’re working out to perform actions like mute notifications and play music. Similarly, when heading to bed, the Mode feature will let you create a customized settings profile that disables sounds, enables dark mode, and more.

View wallpapers

Samsung is porting the Lockstar Good Lock module’s Video Wallpaper feature over to One UI 5, which will let you set up short clips as your lock screen wallpaper. You’ll have access to the Video Wallpaper settings right on the lock screen.

In addition, you’ll also be able to change the clock style and customize notification pop-ups for the lock screen.

Smart suggestions widget

Along with stackable widget support, One UI 5 will also bring a new Smart Suggestions widget. The widget will curate a list of apps and actions based on your usage patterns and activity, and give you quick access to them on your home screen.

Connected devices menu

The new Connected devices menu in One UI 5 will let you control all devices connected to your smartphone from one place. It will give you access to features that work with other devices, like Quick Share, Smart View, and Samsung DeX.

Furthermore, it will provide easy access to the Auto switch Buds menu that lets you automatically switch connected earbuds from one device to another.

New Share Panel notification

While sharing media on One UI 5, you’ll also see a new notification that will alert you if you’re about to share a photo that contains sensitive information. This feature can come in handy when you’re sharing images in bulk and unwittingly add an image of your payment card, driver’s license, or passport.

All of these features are available in the latest OneUI 5 beta update for the Galaxy S22 series. You can try them out by enrolling in the beta program through the Samsung Members app. Alternatively, you can wait for Samsung to release stable One UI 5 to your device. Currently, the company has not shared a release timeline, but we expect the update to roll out to the Galaxy S22 series in the coming weeks. It should make its way to older Galaxy devices soon after that.

What do you think of these new One UI 5 features? Let us know in the comments section below.