Samsung has revealed One UI 5 Watch, an update that will be arriving to Galaxy Watches later this year. While there could be many new features in the update when it's finally released, the company chose to share details about three focus areas: health, wellness, and safety.

Source: Samsung

The upcoming update was shared by Samsung and takes what's good right now and expands on some of the features to make it even better. Users will get access to Personalized Heart Rate Zone, providing real-time analysis during runs, and it will also be capable of creating a customized interval training program with five intensity levels that include: warm-up, fat burn, cardio, hard-training and maximum effort.

Galaxy Watch Pro owners have been able to take advantage of GPX files for Route workout with access to hiking and cycling options, but the upcoming update will not only add walking and running into the mix, but will also allow users to download GPX files from within the Samsung Health app. Users will also be able to filter these files based on the location, time, rating and popularity.

Source: Samsung

A new Sleep Insights UI will also be implemented, giving users a better understanding of their sleep with a glance. A new sleep score, along with details about sleep phases, snoring hours, and even blood oxygen levels will now be present on the watch face. Samsung's Sleep Coaching will also be fully available to access through Galaxy Watch, making it even easier for users to keep up with details about their sleep.

Source: Samsung

In life, you never know what's going to happen, so sometimes it's great to have assistance available when you least expect it. The SOS feature is getting a boost with capabilities like relaying location, and even medical information. The Galaxy Watch will also have Fall Detection activated by default depending on the users age.

Over the years, health and wellness has become a big part of technology, especially when it comes to wearables. Apple has fully embraced the movement with its Apple Watch, along with Google and the Pixel Watch. Samsung is now also looking to put more focus into the segment, and while it gave us preview of what's to come, there could be even more when the software update releases.