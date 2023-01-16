Ahead of Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event that's scheduled to take place on February 1, the company has inadvertently shed light on when to expect its next One UI 5.1 OS update. We've heard rumblings about this update for some time, and early reports stated it would arrive first with the debut of the Galaxy S23 series. Now it looks like the update could be arriving in February on other phones too.

The folks at 9to5Google were able to pick up this tidbit of information from the latest Galaxy Watch 5 update that recently rolled out. The information was also supplied in the press release for the updates arriving to the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and Galaxy Watch, that adds immersive audio, along with zoom controls respectively. In the fine print of the press release, which can be seen below, Samsung mentions the One UI 5.1 update and how the new Galaxy Watch feature will only work on smartphones that are running One UI 5.1.

In the same press release, it states that the Galaxy Watch update will arrive in February, which also indicates that the OS update could arrive during that same time as well. The team at 9to5Google was also able to find in a changelog that "this feature is only supported on flagship models released after Samsung Galaxy S20 or Z Flip running at least One UI 5.1." The news outlet goes on to state that you can expect this update to land on smartphones like the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S22, along with its foldables smartphones like the Galaxy Z Flip 3, Z Fold 3, Z Flip 4, and the Z Fold 4.

While top-tier handsets will most likely get the One UI 5.1 update, there is always a good possibility that we will see it come to Samsung's other handset as well. For now, we will have to be patient and wait for the month of February to hit to see how this update will roll out. Those interested in Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S23 series will want to put in a reservation for the device so that you can claim up to a $100 credit when it is released.

Source: 9to5Google