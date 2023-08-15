Key Takeaways Samsung is bringing its latest software update, One UI 5.1.1, to older Galaxy devices including the Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, and more.

The update will bring new features like easier control of the Flex Mode Panel, a new media bar with fast-forward and rewind buttons, and enhanced multitasking capabilities.

The One UI 5 Watch update will be available for all Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 5 models, offering new sleep insights, personalized heart rate zones, and the ability to track and map runs.

Samsung's set to bring its latest software features and experience from the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5, Tab S9 series, and Watch 6 smartwatches to other supported Galaxy devices. The brand shared that its One UI 5.1.1 software update will be arriving on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 sometime this month. Furthermore, this update will also find its way to other compatible Samsung products like previous smartphones, tablets, and smartwatches as well.

The news comes directly from Samsung, sharing that it's bringing One UI 5.1.1 to older devices. As far as focus devices, it looks like Samsung will be initially concentrating its efforts on the previously mentioned Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4, then moving on to the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3, along with the Z Fold 2, and other Z Flip devices. In addition, Galaxy Tab S8 and Tab S7 series devices will also receive the update, along with the Tab S6 Lite, Tab A8, Tab A7 Lite, Tab Active 3, and Tab Active 4 Pro.

What kind of features will be included in One UI 5.1.1?

Of course, this update will look different and arrive with unique features for each device, but Samsung was quick to highlight how it will now be easier to control the Flex Mode Panel with its foldables, giving users easier access to Multi Window, touchpad, screen capture settings, and more. Furthermore, the new media bar will feature a new fast-forward and rewind button that will allow users to skip forward and back in 10-second increments, and provide more granular controls that will let users scrub through content.

Source: Samsung

Perhaps one of the most important features of Samsung's devices is the ability to multitask efficiently. Samsung has continued to expand multitasking with its tablets and foldables, making it easier to browse the web or use multiple apps at once with multiple windows, pop-up menus, and drag-and-drop actions.

With the latest update users will gain access to new tools, like apps that can be snapped to the edge of the display, hidden from view, but tapped to easily resume use. Users will have the ability to switch between pop-up windows and multi-window with new gestures and also change views too.

Source: Samsung

Perhaps the biggest update though is the implementation of two-handed drag and drop. While this doesn't sound like a big deal, it opens an entirely new way to interact with files on foldables and tablets. Furthermore, Taskbar on the Z Fold 4 and Tab S8 will now support up to four recent apps, making it even easier to switch when multitasking.

Back in May, Samsung gave a glimpse of what its One UI 5 Watch update would bring, giving users access to more tools surrounding health, fitness, and wellness. In its latest update, the brand still hasn't shared when this update will release but did provide that it will be available for all Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 5 models.

In addition to new aesthetic improvements, the new update will provide a new Sleep Insights UI that will give users a better understanding of their sleep metrics at a glance. The UI will include a new sleep score, along with information about sleep phases, snoring hours, and even blood oxygen levels. The update will also provide direct access to Sleep Coaching mode, which previously had to be accessed using a smartphone.

Source: Samsung

Furthermore, the update will bring a new feature called Personalized Heart Rate Zone, providing users with real-time analysis, with the ability to recommend different training programs with five intensity levels that include: warm-up, fat burn, cardio, hard-training, and maximum effort.

Those that like to map their runs will be happy to know that Track Run will be included, giving users a chance to "build and track" their own workout routine. Also, Galaxy Watch 5 Pro users will be able to download and use GPX files while on the go.

For the most part, there's a lot to digest here, but unless you're using a Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4, you won't have to worry about the changes for some time. While Samsung didn't provide a timeline for its other devices, let's hope that the update comes sooner than later.