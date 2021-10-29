You will soon be able to experience Samsung’s One UI design on Windows

Unlike most Android OEMs, PC manufacturers don’t have the freedom to extensively modify the look and feel of the factory-installed Windows instance. It’s the prime reason why you won’t see a full-fledged PC counterpart of the popular custom Android skins like Xiaomi’s MIUI or OPPO’s ColorOS. This might just change now – at least to some extent – as Samsung is planning to introduce the One UI 4 interface design to its Galaxy Book series of Windows laptops.

As announced during this year’s Samsung Developer Conference (SDC), the next step in the expansion of the partnership between Microsoft and Samsung is significant for a couple of reasons, even if it may not seem like it. The idea is to keep the fundamental UI elements in sync between the skin that you can find on Samsung’s latest Android phones and its laptops running Windows 11, so that end users can easily switch between the two. The Korean OEM calls the new design overhaul “One UI Book 4,” and it will be soon available on the Galaxy Book Pro, Galaxy Book Pro 360, Galaxy Book Flex2, Galaxy Book Odyssey, and the regular Galaxy Book.

When it comes to implementing the design changes, it will be initially performed inside Samsung’s suite of Windows apps like Samsung Notes, Samsung Gallery, and Samsung Settings (h/t: The Verge). For example, the Gallery will get a redesigned menu bar and a dark mode to match with Windows 11’s theme settings. The Notes app, on the other hand, will be revamped with a set of new icons, menu layouts, and more. Finally, the Settings app is going to take a few design cues from its mobile variant to better fit the design changes in the upcoming major release of the One UI skin.

Notably, you can install some of these apps on non-Samsung PCs as well. Upon doing so, it looks like a couple of the aforementioned features have already been shipped with the recent most builds. For instance, the latest version of the Gallery app comes with a customizable dark mode setting, albeit the new menu bar has yet to be rolled out.

This is not the first time we are hearing about the close partnership between Microsoft and Samsung. The Android version of the Microsoft Office suite is specifically optimized for the Galaxy foldables, while the Your Phone app of Windows offers a plethora of exclusive features for the Samsung flagships out of the box. Now that you can run Android apps on your PC through Windows Subsystem for Android, we hope to see many such rich integrations between the pair in the near future.