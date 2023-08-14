OnePlus has always had a knack for causing a bit of a stir in the market. From their slogans and aggressive marketing campaigns to their actual product release and everything in between, OnePlus has never shied away from giving its competitors a poke every now and then. While they might have been relatively quiet on this front ever since Carl Pei left his post, OnePlus has apparently decided to borrow his playbook for the upcoming OnePlus foldable.

OnePlus has all but confirmed its next foldable phone’s name while taking a sly dig at none other than Samsung, a staple of the foldable phones market, mere hours before the Z Fold 5 and the Z Flip 5 were unveiled. Stealing Samsung’s thunder is not the easiest thing to do, and OnePlus must be more elaborate than attempting to do that with a tweet. However, with Samsung getting a bit too comfortable sitting in its armchair, I would like to argue that OnePlus might have the opportunity to genuinely cause an upset with its upcoming foldable.

Foldable phones have gained a lot of steam

Before we get started, it must be noted that the foldable phones market is not as empty as it was not so long ago. While Samsung sits comfortably at the top of the chain in the West, many brands have chipped in with their own endeavors, including no less than Google itself with the Pixel Fold. Yet, for the most part, all foldable phones on offer are trading blows, with Samsung the closest to a no-compromise experience. Having said that, such diversity in the market has shed more light on Samsung’s potential weaknesses, especially in its Z Fold 5, something OnePlus could pounce on to stake its claim.

For starters, the perception of the Z Fold lineup form factor has dramatically changed, with more people now looking down at the narrow front screen instead of praising its compactness and single-hand usability. In other cases, this increased competition helped Samsung earn more praise regarding other aspects of the phone, such as its display specs. If OnePlus is to truly compete in this market, taking cues from the other brands is the best it could do. Being late to the party is not always a bad thing. Sometimes it has its benefits, too – just ask Apple.

Seizing the opportunity of a weakened competition

Source: Smartprix

Despite more brands chiming in the foldable market, only some of them make it to the US market. Apart from Samsung, it's only Motorola and Google's phones that OnePlus will compete against. Indeed, availability is among the most understated aspects that could genuinely make or break a deal for a lot of people. A big part of Samsung's success, particularly when it comes to foldable phones, is because there are fewer brands to contend with compared to other markets. Oppo's Find N2 and Xiaomi's Mix Fold 2 shook up the industry with their unique blend of functionality and aesthetics.

Sadly though, they remain China-exclusive phones, despite sparking a lot of interest in developed markets like the US and the UK. On the other hand, Samsung's phones are always available globally right from the get-go, which helps them in the battle to become the best foldable phones you can buy. But even after Oppo launched the Find N2 Flip in the US a bit later, it is hard to argue that it gained a lot of steam. Of course, every market presents its own challenges. But in the case of OnePlus, it would be very strange to see OnePlus evading the US market instead of seizing the opportunity of weakened competition.

The camera is a key factor of any phone, including foldables.

Moving on to another key factor in OnePlus’ trajectory: the camera performance. Traditionally, the cameras in OnePlus phones have never been precisely impressive to compete with the best smartphone cameras, like the Pixels and the iPhones of the world. Having said that, foldable phones have tended to be a tier below their regular flagship counterparts, including Samsung, the benchmark of foldable smartphones.

Part of that is because of the hardware challenges to implement a top-tier flagship-grade camera system, a challenge OnePlus indeed has to tackle as well. However, on the positive side, the possible gap between OnePlus and Samsung will not be that big to bridge, perhaps making OnePlus’ mission a bit easier. However, if OnePlus wants its phones to have any real traction in the market, this is a key area OnePlus needs to improve on its phone.

Lately, OnePlus has made good strides in this department, with the OnePlus 11 featuring a more than decent camera setup for its price range, giving phones like the iPhone 14 and the Galaxy S23 a good run for their money. Still, OnePlus might need to do a bit more in this regard to reach the status of an elite contender. If OnePlus does so, Samsung’s dominant position could be jeopardized.

Pricing will be key to OnePlus’ success

Last but not least, OnePlus must carefully price its foldable phone. Indeed, foldable phones come with a higher price tag, especially those in the mold of the Z Fold 5. While the clamshell options like the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Motorola Razr+ tend to start in the $1000 range, that's not the form factor we anticipate from OnePlus.

With that said, should OnePlus price its OnePlus phone a bit too highly, it would be a very tough hill to climb in order to compete with Samsung. After all, this is Samsung's 5th gen foldable phone, even though it doesn't look like it, whereas OnePlus is just about to enter the market. Should OnePlus price its inaugural foldable phone closer to the range of Samsung, it has to be as close to a no-compromise phone as possible.

OnePlus has its own ace up its sleeves

It’s not like there is much OnePlus has to do to achieve a no-compromise foldable phone, though. Looking at its previous phones, OnePlus has nailed a lot of the main features. In terms of build and design, OnePlus phones have lately been among the best phones, with the OnePlus 11 aesthetics truly reminiscent of premium flagship phones while keeping around the unique alert slider on the side (fingers crossed it does not go missing again on the OnePlus Open).

The displays on OnePlus phones also do not disappoint, with the OnePlus 11 featuring a splendid QHD LTPO 3.0 panel with all the bells and whistles you would expect from a flagship-grade Samsung panel, even if OnePlus skimped a bit on some display specs to achieve a lower price tag this year.

Software and performance are also among the strengths OnePlus can play to, with OxygenOS ranking highly among Android skins. OnePlus has also announced it will be committing to four major Android updates and five years of security updates, further raising its stock on the software front, beating Google itself. This is more or less the same long-term software support Samsung has, though OnePlus might need to improve a bit in terms of how fast these updates will arrive.

A challenging contender raring to go is what we direly need

Source: Smartprix

With all that considered, OnePlus might not have an awful lot to do to shake up the foldable phone market. However, every little detail counts if OnePlus is to stake its claim as the go-to foldable phone for the masses. Challenging the top dog will always be difficult. But in the case of OnePlus, there might be a chance to see a genuine contender shaking up the foldable phone market, something consumers have direly needed to see for quite a long time, especially in the US.