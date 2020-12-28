Samsung opens pre-order reservations in the U.S. for the Galaxy S21 series

Over the last few weeks, we’ve seen plenty of leaks about Samsung’s next-gen flagship lineup. These leaks have revealed pretty much everything about the upcoming devices, right from their design to their specifications. On top of that, we’ve also seen some information about the alleged pricing for the Galaxy S21 series in Europe. Although Samsung hasn’t confirmed or denied any of the information revealed in these leaks, it has inadvertently revealed that the devices would be announced on January 14th. While we’re still a few weeks away from the official launch event, the company has now opened pre-order reservations for the Galaxy S21 series in the U.S.

As you can see in the attached screenshots, people in the U.S. can now sign up to be notified when pre-orders go live for the upcoming Galaxy S21 series. If you want to get your hands on a Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus, or Galaxy S21 Ultra as soon as possible, you can register for the pre-order notification from within the Samsung Shop app. To do so, open the app and tap on the “Reserve Now” button on the new banner image. This will redirect you to a pre-order registration page, which highlights all the terms and conditions of the offer.

Registering for the pre-order notification will get you $60 in instant credits towards accessories for your new Galaxy S21 series device. This includes an extra $10 credit for those who pre-order through the app. Once you click on the Reserve button, Samsung will send you a notification as soon as the Galaxy S21 series pre-orders are live. It’s worth mentioning that you will also be able to trade-in your old device and get a discount of up to $700 on your purchase and save an extra 5% on the purchase with Samsung Discounts.