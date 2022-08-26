Samsung patent shows off transparent display technology

It’s hard to believe but the first Samsung Galaxy Z Fold was released close to three years ago. Before 2019, a device with a foldable display was something you’d only see in technology demos or science fiction movies. In 2022, foldable smartphones are produced by nearly every major manufacturer, and it’s become quite common. So we ask ourselves, what’s next? A recent Samsung patent application has popped up on the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) website and shows off a display that could give us a potential look at the smartphones of the future.

While the wording in the patent sounds complex, mainly because it’s through an English translation, the folks at SamMobile seem to have broken things down, giving us a better idea of the technology involved. Looking at the images, there is a mobile phone with what looks like a secondary display on its rear. While this kind of technology has been seen before, Samsung’s version in the patent application is slightly different. Samsung’s rear display panel is apparently transparent and can work like a standard display or in a more subdued role like an always-on display. The panel can be customized to display different designs, device information, and more. Furthermore, when the display is paired with a camera, it can also display a live view feed from the unit.

Samsung did file this application, but there’s no telling how far the company has gone with it. But, of course, this is Samsung and we know that they are working on exciting things when it comes to displays. The company recently showcased some of its future technologies, showing off foldable, rollable, and even expandable displays. You can see some of these in the video above. So while the patent filing may never come to fruition, the future of Samsung devices looks bright.

Source: World Intellectual Property Organization

Via: SamMobile