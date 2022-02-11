The Galaxy Tab S8 is so popular, Samsung is pausing pre-orders in the US

Samsung kicked off their 2022 lineup earlier this week with the launch of the Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, Galaxy S22 Ultra, and the new Galaxy Tab S8 series, which features an Ultra tablet for the first time ever. Naturally, the phones have captured most of the attention and the Galaxy Tab S8 series was for those few who want an Android tablet, right? Wrong.

As it turns out, the Tab S8 and S8 Ultra are so popular that Samsung has had to pause pre-orders in the US, instead of continuing to take customers’ money without knowing fully when it would be able to fulfill them. When you head over to Samsung’s website, you’ll notice you can still pre-order the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus but it’s almost inevitable that this will also end up out of stock.

We reached out to Samsung, who said the following:

We are thrilled by the consumer response to our new Galaxy Tab S8 lineup. Due to the overwhelming demand in the last 48 hours, we will be pausing preorders at Samsung.com for the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra and Galaxy Tab S8. We are working quickly to meet consumer excitement and demand. Please stay tuned for more updates

Having gone hands-on with the new tablets before they were announced, I’m not surprised that they sold out. Compared to the Tab S7 Plus – which I bought last year – this year’s tablets bring a series of innovations that make them a fairly substantial upgrade over previous models. These innovations include the S Pen – which has a vastly reduced latency that feels like putting pen on paper – the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and the displays. Especially the Tab S8 Ultra, which sports the first 14-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x display on an Android 2-in-1 and looks absolutely incredible.

I personally bought both the regular Tab S8 and the Tab S8 Ultra earlier this week for two reasons. The smaller Tab S8 could be perfect as an Android alternative to my iPad Mini, which I carry in my jacket but isn’t as good at multitasking as Samsung’s tablets. The Tab S8 Ultra is my new go-to device for video chat, as its dual front-facing cameras and enhancements should make it ideal for video calls. The size also makes it perfect for drawing and as a second display, but mostly I really want the giant screen as it’s the perfect portable media player.

If you still want a Tab S8 – and you really should – you can either still buy the Tab S8 Plus at Samsung.com (for now, at least) or you can head over to Best Buy who still seem to have the Tab S8 and Tab S8 Ultra available to pre-order and they each come with a free keyboard! Did you order any of Samsung’s new tablets? Let us know if you did, and why, in the comments below!

