Samsung removes ads from Samsung Pay & Samsung Health, more to follow

Samsung has finally started getting rid of ads in One UI stock apps. Earlier this year, the company promised to remove ads from proprietary apps, like Samsung Weather, Samsung Pay, and Samsung Theme. But, at the time, it didn’t share a definite timeline for the same. Samsung has finally started removing ads from One UI stock apps, starting with Samsung Health and Samsung Pay.

In a statement on the Samsung Community forums (via TizenHelp), a moderator has revealed that the Samsung Health app won’t display ads starting today. They wrote:

“This is the Samsung Health Operation Manager. Please note that the banner at the top of the Samsung Health app will not be provided from October 1st.” (Machine translated)

A separate post from a community member reveals that the company has also removed the banner from Samsung Pay. It includes the following screenshot.

It’s great that Samsung is finally getting around to removing ads from One UI stock apps. While the company still hasn’t any information on when it will remove ads from the rest of its apps, we expect to see similar updates for Samsung Weather, Samsung Theme, and more in the coming weeks. However, it’s still unclear if Samsung will also remove the ads sent via push notification on its devices in a similar fashion.

It’s worth noting that Samsung has currently only removed ads from Samsung Health and Samsung Pay in the South Korean One UI firmware release. It might be a while before these changes go live in other regions. We’ll make sure to let you know as soon as that happens.