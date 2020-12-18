You won’t earn Samsung Rewards points anymore for Samsung Pay transactions

One of the best perks of Samsung Pay is its rewards program. Soon after Samsung Pay launched, the company introduced a rewards program to promote the service, offering points that could be put toward goodies, including gift cards, cash back, and gear. The program has undergone some changes since it first launched in 2016, and now it’s undergoing its biggest change yet.

Samsung on Friday announced that beginning next year, you can no longer earn Rewards points for Samsung Pay transactions and gift card purchases. The company sent out an email explaining the changes.

As of 12/31/2020 at 11:59 PM PST, you will no longer earn Rewards points for Samsung Pay transactions and gift card purchases. This also means that Samsung Rewards Tiers no longer hold any benefits and we will be ending our Tier program for the time being. However, points can still be earned at Galaxy Store, Samsung.com, Shop app and with other Samsung services and applications.

To be clear, you can still earn rewards points by purchasing stuff from Samsung, and Samsung Pay isn’t going anywhere. But the service (and program) has seemingly become so popular that changes had to be made. While Samsung’s tier program is being put on hold, the company suggests it will return in some form in the future.

Launched in 2015, Samsung Pay is one of the best payment services on the market, because it supports both NFC payments as well as MST for magnetic stripe-only payment terminals. That makes the service much more accessible over something like Apple Pay, although more and more businesses are using NFC payment terminals.

Over the past few years, Samsung has tweaked Samsung Pay’s rewards program by cutting points earned and halving tiers. Today’s change is the biggest one yet, so you better get in some last-minute holiday shopping before the new changes go into effect.