Samsung is launching Pokémon-themed Galaxy Buds 2

After the launch of its Pokémon-themed Galaxy Z Flip 3, Samsung is once again tapping into the Pokémon well. This time, the South Korean firm is focusing on its accessories, theming one of its more recent products, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2. While there are few details about the upcoming Pokémon bundle, we get a lot to look at, as the Pokémon Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 already has an official product page with lots of pictures.

The set will come with the Galaxy Buds 2, a Pokéball shell, and a Pokémon sticker. The Pokéball shell will house a standard Galaxy Buds 2 case, locking it in place once attached. After it is secured inside, users will be able to open the Pokéball with the press of a button.

In addition to the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 and Pokéball, the set will also come with a sticker. That’s right, you won’t be getting the full set as you see in the promotional image. Instead, you will get one sticker inserted at random when you buy it. There are ten common stickers with characters like Pikachu, Squirtle, Jigglypuff, and more. If you’re lucky, you’ll get your hands on the one rare sticker out of the bunch, the hologram Mewtwo.

Although pricing isn’t currently available on the website, SamMobile states that the bundle will cost 134,000 Korean Won or around $105. While not a bad price, if past Samsung and Pokémon collaborations are any indication, this will be a limited product that will sell out fairly quickly.

Unfortunately, it is unknown when the Pokémon-themed Galaxy Buds 2 will become available for purchase. But, like the Galaxy Z Flip 3 collaboration before it, the product is set to launch exclusively in South Korea. There is no word on when it will be made available in other regions.

Source: Samsung

Via: SamMobile