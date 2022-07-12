Samsung Prime Day deals include $700 the Odyssey Neo G9 and more

With Amazon Prime Day starting today, deals are in full swing, and Samsung is discounting a few major products for the occasion. There are a few great deals going on right now if you’re a Prime member, and that’s in addition to the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro, which is also seeing a big $300 discount.

For starters, there’s the Samsung Smart Monitor M8, which is Samsung’s latest monitor/smart TV hybrid. Usually, this retails for $729.99, but right now, it’s 25% off, making it just $549.99, a fantastic price for what’s on offer. This 32-inch monitor with a super-sharp 4K panel, so it’s great for productivity and it gives you a lot of space to multitask and get work done. Plus, it includes a magnetic webcam that’s great for video calls and meetings. It also runs Tizen, so you can install all the apps you’d get in a Samsung smart TV, too, and you don’t need to have your computer connected for it to work.

Another great deal is on the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9, the company’s latest flagship gaming monitor. It usually costs $2,299, but it’s down to $1,599.99, and while that’s still a lot, you really get what you’re paying for. This is an ultra-wide 49-inch monitor with a 32:9 aspect ratio, which is essentially the same as having two 27-inch monitors next to each other. It’s a mini-LED panel with 2,048 dimming zones, so you can get high contrast ratios and excellent HDR support with HDR2000. Plus, it has a 240Hz refresh rate, so it delivers an ultra-smooth gaming experience. You don’t even need to be a Prime member to get this deal.

We also highlight the Samsung Galaxy Book Go because it’s a fantastic budget laptop, even if it’s aging a little bit. We reviewed it last year, and found it to be an incredible value proposition for its $349.99 price tag, but now you can grab it for $239.99. If you need a basic laptop for web browsing and you want great battery life, this is a fantastic choice thanks to that Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c chipset, and that price makes it a no-brainer.

But even that is not all of the discounts you can get right now. Samsung has a lot more deals for Amazon Prime Day, including on some last-gen laptops that are much more affordable now if you don’t want to spend too much on the latest models. Here are some of the best deals available right now:

(click price to see more) Samsung Odyssey G3 G32A 27-inch (Full HD, 165Hz) Monitor $279.99 $189.99 Samsung Odyssey G3 G32A 32-inch (Full HD, 165HZ) Monitor $329.99 $239.99 Samsung Smart Monitor M5 27-inch (Full HD, 60Hz) Monitor $249.99 $189.99 Samsung S65UA 34-inch (Ultra WQHD, 100Hz) Monitor $699.99 $499.99 Samsung TU87F 32-inch (4K, 60Hz) Monitor $689.99 $454.99 Samsung S60UA 32-inch (QHD, 75Hz) Monitor $429.99 $369.99 Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15-inch Mystic Silver (11th gen Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) Laptop $1,299.99 $879.99 Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15-inch Mystic Blue (11th gen Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) Laptop $1,299.99 $879.99 Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 13-inch Mystic Silver (11th gen Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) Laptop $999.99 $579.99 Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 13-inch Mystic Blue (11th gen Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) Laptop $999.99 $579.99 Samsung T7 Shield 1TB External storage $159.99 $99.99 Samsung T7 Shield 2TB External Storage $289.99 $199.99 Samsung Pro Plus microSD card 256GB (UHS-3, V30, A2) External storage $54.99 $27.99 Samsung Pro Plus microSD card 512GB (UHS-3, V30, A2) External storage $109.99 $54.99 Samsung Pro Plus SD card 256GB (UHS-3, V30) + SD card reader External storage $62.99 $29.99 Samsung 980 PRO PCIe 4.0 SSD 1TB with Heatsink Internal storage $229.99 $139.99 Samsung 980 PRO PCIe 4.0 SSD 2TB with Heatsink Internal storage $399.99 $249.99 Samsung 980 PRO PCIe 4.0 SSD 1TB Internal storage $209.99 $119.99 Samsung 980 PRO PCIe 4.0 SSD 2TB Internal storage $379.99 $229.99 Samsung 870 Evo SATA SSD 4TB Internal storage $499.99 $349.99

Those are some great deals for a variety of needs. If the highlights at the top aren’t for you, maybe one of these products will catch your interest. The Samsung 980 PRO is a great way to add super-fast storage to your PC, and the Prime Day deals available right now make it much more tempting.