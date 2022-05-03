Samsung launches Pro Endurance microSD card that lasts up to 16 years

Samsung is launching a new microSD card today, the Samsung Pro Endurance. As the name suggests, this new microSD card is all about durability and reliability, and it’s aimed towards use cases where it’s constantly being used, such as security cameras. This is the second durability-focused laptop Samsung has launched recently, following the T7 Shield SSD that was announced last week.

Because devices like security cameras are constantly writing data to the card, having a durable one is important so you don’t have to replace it every couple of years. Samsung claims the Pro Endurance microSD card can withstand up to 16 years of continuous recording time, so you never have to worry about losing footage from your cameras. That adds up to around 140,160 hours, which is a lot. For comparison, the previous generation touted up to 43,480 hours, or about five years of longevity.

It’s also durable when it comes to external factors, too. Samsung is touting “six-proof” durability – in addition to being resistant to water, magnets, X-rays, and extreme temperatures, the new Samsung Pro Endurance microSD card is also resistant to wearout and drops, so it should be able to survive in almost any condition you’d reasonably want to use it in.

While speed is not the focus for this card, it does also include some improvements on that front. The new model comes with faster write speeds up to 40MB/s, up from 30MB/s in the previous generation. That also means it has a Class 10 rating, along with UHS-III and V30 classifications for video speeds, and it can handle both Full HD or 4K video recording. Another improvement in this generation is increased capacity, which now goes up to 256GB, reducing the need to offload or delete data on the card as often.

The Samsung Pro Endurance microSD card is available today starting at $10.99 for the 32GB model, with prices going up to $54.99 for the 256GB version. Oddly enough, it doesn’t yet seem to be available from Samsung directly, but the largest model is available from Amazon below.