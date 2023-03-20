Samsung Q60B 75-inch QLED 4K TV $1000 $1400 Save $400 A smart TV featuring a beautiful display and amazing sound, packaged in a slim and sleek design — now priced below its retail price for a limited time. $1000 at Samsung

Samsung has been known to produce some of the best smart TVs out on the market, so as you might expect, the Q60B series offers amazing colors, deep blacks, immersive sound, and plenty of smart features. Today, for an extremely limited time, the 75-inch model is getting a special discount that will see $400 knocked off its retail price, dropping it down to just $1000.

As far as the details on the TV, you're going to get an impressive display thanks to the company's QLED technology, delivering vivid colors, amazing color tones, and deep blacks. Furthermore, you'll get even more color contrast thanks to the firm's Quantum HDR technology. The TV will provide enhanced and immersive sound thanks to its spatial audio capabilities, with things being pushed even further when paired with a compatible sound bar.

Samsung's Smart Hub provides a place where all your content can be displayed, giving you the best way to find the content you're looking for. In addition, Samsung Gaming Hub also gives you easy access to some of the best game streaming services out like Xbox Cloud Gaming, Amazon Luna, GeForce Now, and more. Furthermore, you can also access productivity features that will let you connect to your existing apps and products to easily get work done.

Now, as far as pricing, this TV normally retails for $1,400 for the 75-inch model. For a limited time, during Samsung's four-hour flash sale, you'll be able to take advantage of a $400 discount, driving the price down to $1000. If you're looking for an excellent TV, this is the perfect time to buy.