Samsung 98-inch Class Q80C QLED 4K TV $5000 $8000 Save $3000 A massive QLED 4K TV that's now been reduced by $3000 for a limited time. The TV has vibrant colors, great contrast, and offers plenty of smart features to keep you connected with your favorite shows. $5000 at Amazon $5000 at Best Buy $5000 at Samsung

If you're looking to buy one of the best TVs on the market, chances are, you're going to be spending thousands. But with that investment, you're going to get fantastic picture quality, excellent features, and an entertainment experience in your home that'll go unmatched. Now, if this is something you're interested in, and you're looking for a truly immersive and over-the-top experience, you're going to want to go big.

With Samsung's massive 98-inch QLED Q80C TV not only are you getting impressive visuals, but you're also going to get fantastic audio and smart features that'll really bring your favorite movies and TV shows to life. With that said, this 98-inch TV doesn't come cheap with a retail price that comes in at $8000. But for a limited time, you can save big with $3000 off, bringing the price down to $5000.

In addition to excellent picture quality with QLED lighting, the TV also has a Neural Quantum Processor with 4K upscaling that can make all your old TV shows and movies look good. The TV can also adapt to content with Motion Xcelerator Turbo+ for gaming, cranking up the refresh rate to 120Hz, and Samsung Gaming Hub providing easy access to popular game streaming services.

While you can control the TV using the remote, you can also use your voice for control with voice assistants like Alexa and Bixby. Overall, this is fantastic TV and its sheer size will cause a jaw-dropping experience in home. Just be sure to grab it at a discount while you can, because this deal won't last long.