Key Takeaways Samsung is expanding its monitor lineup with two new gaming monitors featuring QD-OLED technology, joining other companies like Gigabyte and Agon.

The monitors will come in 31.5-inch and 27-inch models, with high resolutions and refresh rates, targeting gamers with high budgets.

Samsung plans to significantly increase its display shipments in 2024, aiming to expand its market share through product line expansion and new customer acquisition.

Samsung makes some great monitors for various purposes and at varying price points. The company has now announced plans to add to its portfolio with the launch of two new gaming monitors sporting its latest QD-OLED technology. Apart from Samsung, many other companies, like Gigabyte and Agon, have already announced QD-OLED monitors of their own, featuring Samsung panels. Most of the new monitors, including the ones from Samsung, are expected to be officially unveiled at CES 2024 next month.

In a post on Chinese social media site Weibo, Samsung Display announced that its two next-gen QD-OLED monitors will include a 31.5-inch model and a 27-inch unit. The former will have a native resolution of 3840 x 2160 (UHD) pixels and a pixel density of 140 PPI, while the latter will support a maximum resolution of 2560 x 1440 (QHD) and offer a 360Hz refresh rate.

Samsung has already started mass-producing both the monitors, and they are expected to hit the market sometime next year after their official debut at CES 2024. That's all that Samsung has revealed about its upcoming monitors for now, but if the specs are anything to go by, they will be high-end devices meant for gamers with deep-pockets. The company already has a number of high-end monitors in its portfolio, so these two should slot nicely into the company's premium monitor lineup.

In addition to announcing the two new monitors, Samsung also shared its vision for its display business for 2024. According to the Weibo post, the company plans to more than triple its display shipments next year through "product line expansion and new customer acquisition." Samsung panels are already among the most popular in the industry, and the company's aggressive stance could see it carve out a bigger chunk of the market in the near future.