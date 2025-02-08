Samsung Class OLED S90D smart TV $2500 $5000 Save $2500 This is one of the best OLED TVs you can buy from Samsung. The 83-inch model is fantastic to look at and is now $2,500 off its current retail price. $2500 at Woot

You really can't beat a large screen when it comes to enjoying your favorite movies and TV shows. You can also throw some gaming in there too, since most TVs nowadays are more than capable. With that said, one of Samsung's best TVs is now on sale for a limited time.

The S90D series offers impressive visuals and is packed with tons of great features. And while this 83-inch model has a retail price of $5,000, it can now be had for much less, with a discount from Woot that knocks $2,500 off. This is the lowest price we've seen for this model at this size, making it the perfect time to buy.

What's great about Samsung's S90D OLED TV?

You really can't ask for much more when it comes to this TV. Not only does it offer a massive screen, but it also has colors that pop, and black levels that go unmatched. Furthermore, this TV is Pantone-validated, and offers support for HDR+.

When it comes to performance, you're getting 4K AI upscaling that extracts the best quality from all the things you watch, and it even delivers up to 144Hz refresh rate, which is great for those that like to game.

In addition to great video, you'll also get excellent audio performance as well with support for Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite. And navigation is made easy with Samsung's Tizen OS providing access to smart features and popular streaming apps.

You can even stream games directly to the TV using Samsung's Gaming Hub, which provides access to Amazon Luna, Xbox, GeForce Now, and other services. You really can't go wrong with this TV, especially at this price. So get it now while you can because it won't be around for long.