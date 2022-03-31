Samsung’s best (and most expensive) 8K TV is now available to purchase

Samsung makes a lot of TVs, to the point where it can be hard to keep track of them all. The company announced most of its 2022 lineup during CES 2022 in January, and now the highest-end model with a QLED panel and 8K resolution is available to purchase. As you might expect, it’s not affordable at all.

The new Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (QN900B) is available in three sizes: 65 inches, 75 inches, or 85 inches. Pricing is set at $4,999.99, $6,499.99, and $8,499, respectively. That’s a lot of money, but Samsung is throwing in $200 of store credit with pre-orders. That’s a whopping 2% of the cost of the 85-inch model — truly a generous discount.

The main selling point here is the ‘Infinity Screen’ with a ‘Slim One Connect,’ which means the TV panel itself is incredibly thin with nearly-invisible bezels, while all the hardware (including the HDMI ports) is contained in a small separate box. You get a high-end QLED screen, an anti-glare coating for improved viewing angles, 120Hz refresh rate support, and a few other helpful features.

Samsung included the same Neural Quantum Processor found in most of its other TVs, which provides AI-enhanced upscaling for non-8K content. There’s also the usual Smart Hub software experience, which includes access to most popular streaming services and media apps. More recently, Samsung has been improving cloud gaming support on its smart TVs, though there aren’t any cloud platforms right now for playing games at the native 8K resolution.

Samsung also revealed its first ever OLED smart TV on Thursday, the S95B Samsung OLED Smart TV. That model is available in two sizes, with prices ranging from $1,299.99 for the 55-inch version to $2,999.99 for the 65-inch model. The S95B is also available for pre-order, though there’s no store credit bonus like there is for the above-mentioned Neo QLED 8K model.